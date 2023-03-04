From Rs. 10,000 to Building a Thriving Business: Shark Vineeta Singh recalls her days of struggle

Shark Tank India Season 2: Emotional Vineeta Singh is reminded of the time she had only Rs 10 lakh in her account | Twitter

Vineeta Singh, who is seen as one of the sharks in Sony TV’s business reality show, recently talked about her struggles. She relocated to Mumbai from Delhi after completing her graduation when she was just 23 years old.

Today, the woman who is a proud co-founder of a fashion brand, Sugar Cosmetics recalls her difficulties to survive in a low income of Rs. 10,000. She has been a part of Shark Tank India right from season 1 along with the co-judges Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain, and Anupam Mittal.

Vineeta Singh spoke about her old days in an interview

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Vieeta disclosed how she started to love Mumbai city after shifting her at the age of 23. She came to Mumbai during the monsoon and it was extremely difficult to manage in those conditions. However, she got used to it and could handle it soon.

Vineeta graduated in Delhi, after which she relocated to Mumbai to open her first start-up where her income was only Rs. 10,000. Like every common man, right?

Sharing her difficulties, she stated, “It wasn’t easy as I needed to discover a way to live an independent life. It means renting a home, getting help and managing everything in a minimal salary of Rs. 10K. So the initial months were hard. However, my income increased to 50,000 later and it felt lavish to me.”

She further added, “I came here in July, which is one of the worst times due to monsoon. There was seepage in the house and getting an auto-rickshaw was tough. You had to walk for kilometres before getting rejections from auto-rickshaw drivers. “

So how did she feel?

Well, Vineeta used to say, ‘What’s the city?’ after experiencing all these as Delhi was much better with broader roads, quick traffic, and just a month-long rainy season. What made her love Mumbai city is the ‘amazing people’ here. She loved the idea of going out at 3 or 4 at night without feeling insecure. She says that Mumbai city is like an entrepreneur which never stops or slows down.