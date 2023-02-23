Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh completes Shivaji Triathlon despite panic attack, writes emotional note

Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh completes Shivaji Triathlon despite panic attack, writes emotional note |

Vineeta Singh, CEO and founder of Sugar Cosmetics and popularly known as one of the sharks in Shark Tank India, shares an emotional Instagram post of her experience at the Shivaji Triathlon.

Singh is a fitness enthusiast who loves to take part in marathons and triathlons, but the Shivaji Triathlon that was held last week seemed to have left an impact on her. She told her children, "Mama finished last today, but mama didn't quit."

The CEO of Sugar Cosmetics said she always struggled with swimming, but the Shivaji Triathlon was the hardest for her as she had a panic attack while she was swimming. The 'windy and choppy lake' that resulted in a panic attack, according to her, lasted for over an hour. She got on the rescue boat as she couldn't breathe and wanted to quit. But while Shivaji Lake looked like the kind of beast that she did not want to tackle that day, the idea of quitting was still painful.

When she was debating with herself, she saw a nine-year-old swim through the waves and started wondering if she wanted to get her first did not finish. She said, "Unlike most triathlons, this one didn't have a timing cutoff, so what was my excuse? What would it take to somehow stop the negative train of thought and slowly paddle my way through the 1 km?"

She decided not to give up and continued to paddle through. It took her 1.5 hours to complete it, but she was finally out of the water.

Talking about mental strength, she said that like any other muscle, even mental strength requires regular training. She even added that while she completed her race at 12:20 pm, there were around 100 Navy soldiers who were cheering in the heat and thanked the whole unit at INS Shivaji.

She ended by saying she told her children that she finished last, but she completed it.

