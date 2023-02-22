Shark Tank India Season 2: Anupam Mittal slams health brand founders for cheating customers, says 'ye paap hai' | Twitter

In the last episode of Shark Tank India Season 2, Anupam Mittal bashes a health and wellness brand for providing wrong information to their customers. In the end, the founders leave without any investment.

Karan Jindal and Taniya Dhirasaria, the founders of Zoe-Nutrition for Life, are the first pitchers for the day. The brand is a holistic health and wellness brand with several services, like personalized health plans. The company has a huge customer base, but its revenue has fallen from Rs 10 crore to Rs 3 crore. The founders also talk about how they had to lay off people and reduce their team from 40 to just seven. According to the founders, this was because they had back-to-back babies. This makes Aman Gupta, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, question their laidback attitude.

Deals and expectations

The founders ask for Rs 75 lakh for 5 per cent equity and offer their products for tasting.

Gupta, who was not happy with their attitude towards the business, says, "I hate you for leaving this kid behind," and opts out. Amit Jain was also not convinced by the founders and chose to opt out.

Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, also shows disinterest and says she would rather drink fresh juice than packaged juice. While Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, says that there is a possibility that their brand in general and their diet are not working. He claims that the diet plan for detox has sugar and carbohydrates, which actually increase hunger; this, according to him, is cheating. He also added, "You know aap jo kar rahe ho main use paap manta hu (What you are doing I consider it as a sin)." At this point, Gupta says "sin" is a big word to use.

whereas Peyush Bansal, the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, offers them advice and asks them to learn from their past mistakes.

In the end, they leave without any investment but with advice to work on their diet plans and the brand.

The other pitches include those of an electric automobile startup and a brand of mixers and spirits.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)