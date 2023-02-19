Shark Tank India Season 2: Sharks in awe of Mother-Daughter duo who built cake brand despite personal struggles |

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 2, the sharks get emotional after they hear the story of Fatema Bardoawala and Duriya Barodawala, the owners of Cakelicious. The judges also fall in love with the cakes that also include gluten-free options.

Fatema's journey

Sharing her journey Fatema talks about her abusive marriage and how she found happiness in baking. Fatema who has completed her BCA said, "I got married but I had to walk out as the relationship was becoming physically abusive. During COVID-19, I took help from my family and police authorities and took a rescue flight to reach Kolkata. I was four months pregnant at that time."

After hearing her struggles the sharks applaud her for her courage. They Also appreciate her mother for supporting and standing by her daughter. Namita Thapar the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals tells Duriya, "At this age you have ventured into your daughter's business, so big credit to you."

Final offer

Talking about their business, the mother and daughter offer the sharks the cakes, which they love immensely. This is when Thapar calls Peyush Bansal, founder and CEO of Lenskart.com a 'Bhukkad' as he is on a diet. While Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com gets excited to find gluten-free options.

Dariya is the head chef of Cakelicious and they have served over 2 lakh customers. The founders asked for 25 lakhs for 5 per cent equity. While the sharks are impressed Aman Gupta the co-founder and CMO of boAt advised them not to take any investment as they already have a steady profit and are doing good in the business. After this all the sharks except Amit Jain the co-founder and CEO of CarDekho Group back out.

Jain wants to help them with the distribution as he is truly inspired by their story and he offers them Rs 15 lakh for 15 per cent equity and Rs 10 lakh as debt interest-free. Eventually they close the deal for Rs 25 lakh for 20 per cent equity.

