From Priyanka Chopra And Bipasha Basu To Kartik Aryan And RajKummar Rao: Tracing Harman Baweja's journey |

Two decades ago, Bollywood actor Harman Baweja (Love Story 2050, What’s Your Rashee) tried his luck at acting. Unfortunately, he failed. Around the same time, he also made headlines for dating two dusky beauties, Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu.

Priyanka was his co-star in Love 2050, and reports have it that they dated for around two years. Bipasha, who met him at Amitabh Bachchan’s 70th birthday celebrations, confessed to having dated him for around six months. We have confirmed reports from eyewitnesses back then, who have met PC and Bipasha respectively with their ex-boyfriend, the six-feet, light-eyed, fair-skinned Harman, who bore a resemblance to Hrithik Roshan.

After a few years of being benched, both as an actor and a celebrity boyfriend, Baweja Jr came back as a successful producer. He’s the force behind Sanya Malhotra’s OTT film, Mrs, that won accolades from women’s groups for its emancipated thrust. He also got noticed for his acting comeback in the web series Scoop.

In what appears to be his second innings, it seems like Baweja has got the ear of younger actors like Kartik Aaryan and RajKummar Rao. Now he’s considered a hardworking, fully networked producer. And his clout is showing because he has on the cards Captain India with Kartik. On this project, he has music giant T-Series as his partner.

Rumour has it that Harman has also managed to convince Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to come on board his film with RajKummar. The project is reportedly budgeted at around ₹60 crore, a “staggering cost” according to conservative film experts.

An insider said, “Harman has a lot of goodwill in the film industry because his father, the 70-year-old Harry Baweja (Dilwale, Diljale), was a successful and pleasant producer. He was an Ajay Devgn favourite, and the B-Town superstar has done five films with Baweja Sr. Due to health-related issues, Harry had to take a back seat.”

After a few years’ hiatus, Harman is now in charge of the production house, Baweja Studios, and in the last four years, he has made strides into Bollywood. His partnering with T-Series and Dharma on major productions is seen as a good beginning.

BTW, it is heartening to note that Priyanka maintains a friendship with Harman to date. We contacted Harman, asking him about putting together projects with Kartik and RajKummar Rao. Till the time of going to press, we got no revert.