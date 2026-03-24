'From Primetime To Film Producer': Journalist Sudhir Chaudhary Joins Ekta Kapoor For 'The Terror Report'; Vows To Tell Story With 'Honesty & Courage'

Journalist Sudhir Chaudhary Joins Ekta Kapoor For 'The Terror Report' |

Renowned journalist Sudhir Chaudhary is now looking to expand his role beyond primetime news reporting. Joining hands with Ekta Kapoor, he is taking a new step to educate and entertain audiences in equal measure. While sharing the trailer of The Sabarmati Report sequel, titled "The Terror Report", Sudhir opened up about this significant leap in his career.

From being a primetime news anchor to turning film producer, Sudhir described this as a major transition in his life. Announcing the collaboration, he took to Instagram and wrote, "Excited to announce my first-ever collaboration with Bollywood’s creative powerhouses." His production house, Essprit Productions, has joined forces with Ekta’s Balaji Telefilms and Ellipsis Entertainment, led by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar.

Sudhir further added, "For decades, I have reported these news from the ground, bringing the truth to millions of homes every night. Now, with “The Terror Report”, I take a new step to educate and entertain in equal measure."

He went on to describe his upcoming film, "The Terror Report", as a "big, bold and gripping" sequel. The movie will cover the deadly terror attacks that took place in India between 1998 and 2025. The journalist aims to tell these stories with "honesty, courage and cinematic intensity."

He also sought love and support from his followers as he begins this new chapter in his life.

Talking about her upcoming film, producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to announce that The Terror Report will cover events from POK to Operation Sindoor and will be “bigger than you think.” Talking about the sequel, she wrote, “This time, it’s fiercer, bolder, and stronger.”

The Terror Report is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Sudhir Mishra. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.