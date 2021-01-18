From Katrina Kaif to Arjun Rampal: The varied social endeavours of our Bollywood stars

In India Bollywood celebrities are looked upon as role models. Not just their regular food habits and designer-wears, celebs are aware how crucial it is to participate in social issues. Whether it is campaigning for a cause of girl child education, sanitisation, or creating awareness about environment and sustainable lifestyle, our stars take out time from the glamour and glitz of the Tinsel town to reflect their concern and create awareness for social issues. With that said, some of the actors, including Salman Khan, Gul Panag, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Tanishaa Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, and Juhi Chawla, among many others have their own NGOs. At times, it might look like a PR stunt, however, there are few who really are interested in doing their work in silence.

For instance, actress Katrina Kaif is actively participating in her mother’s NGO that works for girl child education. “I go there whenever I can and we are trying to expand. We have more than 150 students. They are being given a chance to learn English that will help them get jobs. They are in villages and don’t even know that girls should go to schools. They don’t understand the benefits of it. My mom is doing a fantastic job and my job is to help them create awareness. I also help them with funding whenever possible. Charity is nice but you have to feel it from within,” the actress shared in her earlier interview with us.