From Katrina Kaif to Arjun Rampal: The varied social endeavours of our Bollywood stars

In India Bollywood celebrities are looked upon as role models. Not just their regular food habits and designer-wears, celebs are aware how crucial it is to participate in social issues. Whether it is campaigning for a cause of girl child education, sanitisation, or creating awareness about environment and sustainable lifestyle, our stars take out time from the glamour and glitz of the Tinsel town to reflect their concern and create awareness for social issues. With that said, some of the actors, including Salman Khan, Gul Panag, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Tanishaa Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, and Juhi Chawla, among many others have their own NGOs. At times, it might look like a PR stunt, however, there are few who really are interested in doing their work in silence.
For instance, actress Katrina Kaif is actively participating in her mother’s NGO that works for girl child education. “I go there whenever I can and we are trying to expand. We have more than 150 students. They are being given a chance to learn English that will help them get jobs. They are in villages and don’t even know that girls should go to schools. They don’t understand the benefits of it. My mom is doing a fantastic job and my job is to help them create awareness. I also help them with funding whenever possible. Charity is nice but you have to feel it from within,” the actress shared in her earlier interview with us.
Similarly, Arjun Rampal, who has been associated with PETA campaigns, says he had rescued an elephant, and now he has extended his support to ban horse-drawn carriages. “There is a stay on that. Living conditions for the horses have got better. But we also tried to protect this elephant called Sunder, who was captive in a temple. It’s such a great feeling it’s been about seven years now,” says the Nail Polish actor.
B-town beauty Kritika Kamra has also started an online initiative to assist the weaver neighbourhood of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh through her Instagram page Cinnabar. “We tried to give a platform to the weaver of Chanderi, who were badly hit by the pandemic during the lockdown. They had made so many saris but their business had completely stopped. There were no exhibitions and they couldn’t sell their work. They did not have a platform, so I started this page on Instagram,” says the actress and informs that the page is run by her mother. “My family and I have realised that we can give a little support to people. It was difficult for them to sustain their looms and pay their rents as they needed cash. At the same time it’s a beautiful art,” adds the Tandav actress.
B.A. Pass actress Shilpa Shukla strongly believes in sharing. “All my earnings through films go for girls education, food and shelter. I have understood it clearly that I have to do good through my film career. I am working with utmost honesty,” shares the actress. As far as her social work is concerned, Shilpa has extended her support to girls in Vaishali district of Bihar.
Seasonal actress Juhi Chawla, who also co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders, has also put her step forward for the uplifting of humanity. The actress is associated with several NGOs working on various social issues. Juhi is actively involved in promoting girls education through her own Gurukul in Gujarat.
“At our Gurukul we are planning to enhance various systems in order to impart practical and theoretical knowledge among girls. I feel I have to do something for the service of mankind and everything that matters to the people around. Creating awareness for wellness has become my priority,” says the actress. Recently, Juhi also expressed her concern over the usage of plastic. “I got associated with this cause to create awareness with regards to the harmful toxins that we human beings ingest through the usage of plastic. It is sowing the seeds of unknown diseases,” the actress signs off.
