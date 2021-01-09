From Gulshan Devaiah to Konkona Sensharma: Bollywood celebs show how to be friends with exes

Not all marriages are made in heaven and not all divorces end up being like hell. There are many who are role models for estranged couples. Take, for instance, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. They have been giving co-parenting goals ever since they divorced — from taking family vacay to moving in during the lockdown. Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap, who got divorced in 2015, are perhaps the best example of being ‘friends with exes’. Kalki stood by Anurag’s side like a rock when his name was dragged in sexual misconduct allegations. And, Anurag offered his help when Kalki welcomed her first child with partner Guy Hershberg. Kanu Behl and Namrata Rao have not let their divorce affect their working relationship. Like a true professional, Namrata edited her ex-husband’s movie, Titli, and proved that exes can also make for excellent work colleagues! Here, we take a look at some Bollywood peeps, who are on good terms even going their separate ways.
Konkana Sensharma
It was during Rajat Kapoor’s 2006 film, Mixed Doubles, that Konkona Sensharma and Ranvir Shorey first met, and fell in love, and started spending more time together! And, as is the trend in B-town, never really openly spoke about their relationship. The couple, after living-in together for a while, made a surprise announcement of their engagement and finally tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2010. Soon enough, stork paid a visit to the newly married, and Konkona and Ranvir became proud parents to a son, Haroon, on March 15, 2011.
Things were going great, and they were enjoying parenthood and a blissful marriage till people started whispering about trouble in paradise. This was just three years after their marriage. While Konkona and Ranvir kept mum about their relationship woes, in 2013 things became public when the former in an interview to a publication said: “I am a single mother.” But it wasn’t until 2015, that they both officially announced their separation. Despite undergoing couple counselling, Konkona and Ranvir weren’t able to save their marriage and filed for a divorce in February 2020, and received the official decree in August. The couple never indulged in mud-slinging or blame-game post their separation. Rather, they are on cordial terms, and share joint custody of their son. In fact, Haroon now has two homes, as Ranvir takes care of his son when mommy Konkona is busy with her film commitments.
Speaking about the importance of both the parents in a child’s life, Konkona says, “I think both parents are important for a child. Of course, it would be lovely to see fathers being equally involved in taking care of the well-being of their child, financially and emotionally. Parents need to be involved with their children's life.”
Kanika Kapoor
It was the Sunny Leone-starrer, Ragini MMS 2 and the movie’s hit song, Baby Doll, that made singer Kanika Kapoor an overnight sensation. Though she wasn’t exactly new on the singing circuit (she started when she was 12), little was known about the pretty singer. In fact, not many know that the voice behind Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Chittiyan Kalaiyan’ used to sing for All India Radio and was a part of Anup Jalota’s troupe. But, her life hasn’t been an easy one. During one of her interviews, Kanika revealed she had a miserable marriage.
In 1997, at the age of 18, Kanika tied the knot with Raj Chandok, a London-based business, settled into a blissful married life, and had three three kids (Aayana, Samara and Yuvraaj). She had everything at her disposal — a high flying lifestyle full of parties. It was a life of what fairy tales are made of! But, that was the illusion an outsider would get, as the reality was far from that of a fairy tale! In 2012, Kanika filed for a divorce, and while opening up about it cited infidelity on Raj’s part that led her to take the drastic step and end her 15-year-long marriage.
But today, after going through a literal hell in both personal and professional life, Kanika is in a better mental space. Despite being cheated on, the fashionista shares a cordial relationship with her ex-husband for the sake of her children.
Kanika, who juggles her time between Indian and UK, where her children are, says, “We (Raj and I) are friends. I guess, we have our own roles to portray. I have a wonderful and supportive family and children. I frequently travel to and fro UK and India. It’s a huge struggle and juggle for me. Whenever I am in India I miss my children, and when I am UK I miss my parents! I was unable to see my children during the Covid times as I was in India. It was traumatic for all of us. However, in my absence, my ex-husband and in-laws looked after them. It’s a joint effort, I would say.”
Arjun Rampal
When Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia decided to end their 21-year-long marriage citing irreconcilable differences, it was enough to shake anyone’s belief in the sacred institution. It was apparently the actor’s growing ‘closeness’ to Sussanne Khan, actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, that proved to be a catalyst of sort for their separation. Rumours, that were vehemently denied by both parties involved. It was reported that Arjun and Mehr were constantly at loggerheads due to the ‘friendship’, so much so that after an ugly face-off in the night, Arjun walked out of the house in a huff. Things went downhill from there and the couple officially got divorced in 2019.
Arjun and Mehr, though might have had a bad end to their lovely relationship, continue to co-parent their daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Advising estranged couples to maintain a cordial relationship for their children, Arjun says, “They should be friends and maintain good relation for the well-being of their children and family.”
Arjun, who, along with his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, welcomed a son, Arik, in 2019, says his three children share a close bond. In fact, when Arjun and Gabriella announced they were in the family way, Mehr was quite supportive and understanding. Speaking about turning a father again, Arjun said, “He is my little buddy. I do everything for him. I am indeed very happy to have him at this juncture of my life. It's a wonderful feeling.”
Gulshan Devaiah
2020 was a tough year for Gulshan Devaiah, not just on the professional front, but also on a personal level. The actor, who was married to Greek actress, Kallirroi Tziafeta, filed for a divorce after eight years of marriage. Both the actors, who have maintained a low profile, never revealed the exact reason for their separation. It is said Kallirroi met Gulshan during one of her trips to India, and moved to Mumbai to be closer to the actor, and the two tied the knot in 2012.
However, Gulshan and wife Kallirroi continue to remain good friends even after their divorce. “Divorce was a good decision for both of us. Kallirroi lives in Mumbai, and has been pursuing acting. We are on good terms now, and visit each other often. Even during the pandemic, we maintained our relationship, which I feel has become much better than it was while we were married and lived under the same roof. We were okay going through the whole divorce proceeding,” Gulshan says.