From Gulshan Devaiah to Konkona Sensharma: Bollywood celebs show how to be friends with exes

In 1997, at the age of 18, Kanika tied the knot with Raj Chandok, a London-based business, settled into a blissful married life, and had three three kids (Aayana, Samara and Yuvraaj). She had everything at her disposal — a high flying lifestyle full of parties. It was a life of what fairy tales are made of! But, that was the illusion an outsider would get, as the reality was far from that of a fairy tale! In 2012, Kanika filed for a divorce, and while opening up about it cited infidelity on Raj’s part that led her to take the drastic step and end her 15-year-long marriage.

But today, after going through a literal hell in both personal and professional life, Kanika is in a better mental space. Despite being cheated on, the fashionista shares a cordial relationship with her ex-husband for the sake of her children.

Kanika, who juggles her time between Indian and UK, where her children are, says, “We (Raj and I) are friends. I guess, we have our own roles to portray. I have a wonderful and supportive family and children. I frequently travel to and fro UK and India. It’s a huge struggle and juggle for me. Whenever I am in India I miss my children, and when I am UK I miss my parents! I was unable to see my children during the Covid times as I was in India. It was traumatic for all of us. However, in my absence, my ex-husband and in-laws looked after them. It’s a joint effort, I would say.”

Arjun Rampal

When Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia decided to end their 21-year-long marriage citing irreconcilable differences, it was enough to shake anyone’s belief in the sacred institution. It was apparently the actor’s growing ‘closeness’ to Sussanne Khan, actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, that proved to be a catalyst of sort for their separation. Rumours, that were vehemently denied by both parties involved. It was reported that Arjun and Mehr were constantly at loggerheads due to the ‘friendship’, so much so that after an ugly face-off in the night, Arjun walked out of the house in a huff. Things went downhill from there and the couple officially got divorced in 2019.