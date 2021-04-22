From Jasmin Bhasin to Sharad Malhotra: Popular TV actors share their take on Covid-19 lockdown

Jasmin Bhasin
My opinion: The government has taken this decision keeping our safety in mind. Even after repeated announcements, people were not taking any precautions and the virus has spread badly now. The cases are increasing, deaths are increasing, so this decision has been taken only to protect us. This is for our own good. But this also affects the daily wagers who are dependent on a daily income. However, our industry has always ensured that the show must go on and that’s why a lot of shoots have moved out of Mumbai. We have found a way to function, but all this is happening only so that we stay safe. I think we will have to continue with this until the lockdown and then follow the government’s SOPs like we did in June last year.
What did you do last lockdown?
Last year, I was in Mumbai and followed all the restrictions. I slept well, ate well and rested well.
POA this lockdown?
This year, things are different as currently I am in Jammu at Aly’s (Goni) home. The Roza month is going on so there is a positive buzz in the house. I should be back in Mumbai only after the lockdown is lifted because shooting is not happening now. I am also trying to stay away from social media news as at times it is depressing to read anything about Covid. I am also trying to keep myself calm because panicking is not helping the situation.
Sharad Malhotra
My opinion: Most GECs having faced immense losses last year during the national lockdown as there were no shootings for three months. But this time when the lockdown happened again, the producers did not want to stop the original content and thus, a decision was taken to fly the entire cast and crew of TV shows outdoors. This is the best thing the industry could have done, and I am wholeheartedly in support of this initiative. This is not an easy option for them as well — just think of the expenses they all are baring. But as the famous director-actor, the late Raj Kapoor has said, ‘The show must go on’.
What did you do last lockdown?
Last lockdown, I was at home and I spent a lot of time with my wife Ripci. We cooked together, watched series and movies. We spent a lot of quality time together.
POA this lockdown?
This lockdown also, we will be doing the same. We can’t panic and increase our stress levels. I will be attending a few virtual work calls. Also, I have a new family member — my pet Leo so there will be no more boring times at home.
Delnaaz Irani
My opinion: It is like we are back to square one. The decision by the government of Maharashtra about the lockdown again is completely justified because we have no other way out. It is a tough situation as when people go out to work, they’re trapped with corona and if they sit at home, they will stop earning. I have also lost out on a web series, which was just about to start — the dates have been pushed back because of the lockdown — in fact even a film which was going to happen got pushed back because of the lockdown. So, everything is so uncertain. But I just feel that in all this — like last year how we came out as stronger human beings and everything fell into place, it will do so this time too. Hope to see our mayanagari buzzing with shooting vibes again.
POA this lockdown?
I will be pretty much doing the same thing as what I had done last lockdown — spending time with Percy and my mom. I will try to stay positive and will stay away from the daily news because that can be disturbing.
Sidharrth Sipani
My opinion: That’s the most welcoming change by the industry. With the Maharashtra government’s decision to stop all film and TV shoots for two weeks as a part of restrictions announced to contain the COVID-19 surge, channels and production houses are in a state of uncertainty. They are hoping for this decision to be reversed after their meeting with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
What did you do last lockdown?
During last year’s lockdown, I was in my hometown Assam, so most of the time I was with my family and my pets. I have strictly maintained all the guidelines last year and will do the same this year as well.
POA this lockdown?
This year, I will try to reduce my gadget usage time and do light workouts at home to keep myself fit.
Avinash Mukherjee
My opinion: I support the government’s decision because it is for our own safety. The cases are still rising, and something had to be done to control it. The only thing I could take from this whole situation is that it’s for our own good. The entertainment industry, however, follows the rule that ‘the show must go on’ and our job is to keep the audience entertained.
POA this lockdown?
This lockdown, I want to cook. Since I live with my parents, I never cook, so I want to try cooking during the lockdown. I also want to try my hands at painting.
Priyamvada Kant
My opinion: The television industry is once again in a fix. This is because shooting for TV serials, web series and films is on a halt in Maharashtra, and the new way of shooting is outside the state — and that is the best thing that has happened. Last year, we couldn’t shoot as there was a stricter lockdown but this year, at least the industry has taken a great initiative. I am sure things will be positive soon and the respective shows will also return to Mumbai. But till then, let’s take precautions.
What did you do last lockdown?
Last lockdown, I was at home spending time with myself — that was much needed as I got this break after so many years of working at a stretch.
POA this lockdown?
This time, I am shooting and following all the guidelines properly without fail.
Pritam Singh
My opinion: Currently entertainment is the last option for people as they have many things as their priorities. It’s the government’s decision so everything has to work accordingly. But the sad part is that employment has stopped, many people are now homeless, many actors have gone back. With me, the same incident happened last year when the lockdown was announced — I lost out on a lot of opportunities, and I had to go back to my native place for some months. So, this will again happen with people, and it’s sad that already in the TV industry, there’s a struggle to get work, also there are payment issues — only after 90 days you get your payment — so how can an artiste survive? If the government has stopped TV shoots because of the pandemic, that’s okay... we must follow rules and regulations. But along with this, they should stop other things as well. This is like according to convenience you are doing rallies, elections, Kumbh Mela, but when it comes to other things, you are being very strict and implementing government norms. The effect on the TV industry is adverse. But the thing is we industry people are fighters and we keep coming back no matter how long this lockdown or the pandemic pushes us down.
POA this lockdown?
I want to be in Mumbai. I have prepared myself this time, so I won’t be a victim of depression and insecurities. I’ll keep inspiring myself — and that’s why I think we’ll sail through.
