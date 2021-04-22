From Jasmin Bhasin to Sharad Malhotra: Popular TV actors share their take on Covid-19 lockdown

My opinion: The government has taken this decision keeping our safety in mind. Even after repeated announcements, people were not taking any precautions and the virus has spread badly now. The cases are increasing, deaths are increasing, so this decision has been taken only to protect us. This is for our own good. But this also affects the daily wagers who are dependent on a daily income. However, our industry has always ensured that the show must go on and that’s why a lot of shoots have moved out of Mumbai. We have found a way to function, but all this is happening only so that we stay safe. I think we will have to continue with this until the lockdown and then follow the government’s SOPs like we did in June last year.

What did you do last lockdown?

Last year, I was in Mumbai and followed all the restrictions. I slept well, ate well and rested well.

POA this lockdown?

This year, things are different as currently I am in Jammu at Aly’s (Goni) home. The Roza month is going on so there is a positive buzz in the house. I should be back in Mumbai only after the lockdown is lifted because shooting is not happening now. I am also trying to stay away from social media news as at times it is depressing to read anything about Covid. I am also trying to keep myself calm because panicking is not helping the situation.

Sharad Malhotra