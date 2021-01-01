From Gangubai Kathiawadi to Bob Biswas to Radhe: 10 movies to look out for in 2021

GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI
Cast: Alia Bhatt
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
After Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi is one the films you can’t afford to miss in 2021. After back to back hits by Bhansali, this film based on Indian mafia queen is one of the most anticipated projects of 2021. Actress Alia Bhatt will be seen helming the titular role. The film is being produced by Bhansali Productions & Pen India Limited
’83
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi
Director: Kabir Khan
’83 is the story of India’s first Cricket World Cup victory in the year 1983. With Ranveer Singh playing the role of Kapil Dev and Kabir Khan helming as the director, ’83 is probably one of the biggest films based on real events. The movie was set to release in 2020 but due to the pandemic it was moved to 2021. The date is yet to be announced but the excitement around the movie seems to be ever increasing.
ATRANGI RE
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan
Director: Aanand L. Rai
After his last project Zero (2018), Anand L Rai will be back with this romantic drama film which has already made quite a buzz among the audience with its on-set pictures at the Taj Mahal and the actors in a never-seen-before avatar. The fresh trio of Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush makes this one being absolutely looked forward to. The film is jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series Films, and Cape Of Good Films.
RADHE
Cast: Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda
Director: Prabhudeva
Radhe is Salman Khan’s next release which will see him opposite Disha Patani and is being directed by Prabhudeva. Radhe is one of the most anticipated films of 2021 and had created an immense buzz with the announcement video alone. Radhe is also the name of Salman’s character in Wanted and it is one of the most beloved characters by fans as well as by the actor himself. The film was supposed to release on Eid 2020, but got postponed due to the pandemic. Trade now assumes that the movie may release on Eid 2021.
TOOFAN
Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal
Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are reuniting for a sports drama film after the massive hit biopic on Milkha Singh, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. For this film, Farhan will be seen as an aspiring boxer and has made a massive physical transformation for the role. This also is Excel Entertainment's next after Gully Boy, KGF 1 and Mirzapur 2.
LAAL SINGH CHADDHA
Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Setupathi and Mona Singh
Director: Advait Chandan
Laal Singh Chaddha will see Aamir Khan in a completely different avatar and is the official adaptation of Hollywood mega-hit Forrest Gump. This is AKP’s next production after Dangal.
BOB BISWAS
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh
Director: Diya Annapurna Ghosh
Bob Biswas is the spin-off of Sujoy Gosh’s 2012 thriller Kahaani. The film will see Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role for which he has undergone a massive transformation. This will be the second collaboration between Sujoy Gosh and Red Chillies Entertainment after the massive hit Badla.
JERSEY
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur
Director: Gowtham Tinnauri
Shahid Kapoor will be seen on the screens after a good long pause, which makes it all the most exciting. After his last outing (Kabir Singh) made a massive record at the box office, Jersey seems to be a promising watch. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, and adapted from his 2019 Telegu film of the same title, Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur and Sharad Kelkar. The film is being produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, Gowtham Tinnauri.
RASHMI ROCKET
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee
Director: Akarsh Khurana
Rashmi Rocket will see Taapsee Pannu play the role of an athlete. The film is being produced by RSVP and is directed by Akarsh Khurana who last directed Irrfan Khan’s Karwaan. The film is being shot at the picturesque locations of Kutch. Tapsee Pannu has been training for the movie for more than a year now. Her dedication is commendable.
BACHCHAN PANDEY
Cast: Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon
Director: Farhad Samji
Sajid Nadiadwala, Akshay Kumar, and Farhad Samji will be reuniting after the superhit film Housefull 4. The first look of the film was released sometime back which had Akshay in a completely different avatar donning a dhoti.
