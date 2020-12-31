From Dil Bechara to Ludo: Here are some of the best movies of 2020

In what can be easily called her best performance Tillotama Shome plays a pivotal role in Sir. A sensitive film that deals with loneliness and how one finds connections at the oddest places. Raat Akeli Hai is a thriller that keeps you on your toes and is a very stylish murder mystery. Honey Trehan directed Raat Akeli Hai has yet again a sensitive performance by Nawazuddin aptly supported by Radhika Apte. Dolly Kitty aur Chamakte Sitare has Konkona Sen Gupta and Bhumi Pednekar playing the lead characters who are a far cry from the typical Bollywood heroines you see.

And then there were some films which disappointed you big time…

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii got a lot of hype before its release because of the actor playing a transgender, but turned out to be a damp squib. Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi didn’t really make any impact because of poor execution and not so great writing.

Gulabo Sitabo was touted to be a big ticket film because of the star cast. For the first time, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana were sharing the screen. But this film got mixed reviews and didn’t really live up to the hype.

(Shubha Shetty is Director — Quest Films/Quest Digital)