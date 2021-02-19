From Bombay Begums to Four More Shots 3: Girl power rules new-age OTT space

New Delhi: Female-centric themes have found a fresh lease with the rise of OTT platforms. A string of women-oriented series have grabbed audience attention. More than television and the big screen, filmmakers have found an ideal platform to experiment more freely with subjects focussing on womanhood and issues related to women in the digital space.

Be it the story of a smalltown girl playing a phone sex operator or women asserting their rights across society, there are diverse shades being served.

Actress Nyra Banerjee, who plays the role of a phone sex operator in the series "Hello Jee" says: "I think people find the situations and characters more relatable. Also, OTT has an audience which is comparatively more open to various scenarios the women are. They are more accepting."

Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who will soon start shooting for the third season of Four More Shots Please, says: "Till now we had not seen such characters on screen, but it doesn't mean that they don't exist in real life. Of course, these are slightly dramatised versions but these things happen. There are women who drink and party, make their own money, and make mistakes. They live life on their own terms. They are regular people trying to lead life on their terms."

Here are four shows on OTT that credibly toast women's empowerment, and are worth checking out.

Bombay Begums