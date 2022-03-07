From 'A Thursday' to 'Delhi Crime' - Best movies and series to watch on International Women's Day 2022

International Women's Day is celebrated across the globe on March 8 every year. While we do not need a specific day to honour and celebrate the achievements of women around the world, this day reminds us to respect and appreciate women.

If you are a Bollywood buff, here are a few movies and web shows to help you celebrate the strength, power, and courage of every woman.

A Thursday

'A Thursday', starring Yami Gautam in the lead role, is the story of a commoner who holds 16 kindergarten kids hostage with the intention of changing the entire system. One of the powerful scenes in the film shows how society confines women to being overly emotional and does not trust them with crucial decision-making. No matter what position they hold, they are often subjected to tantrums. An important issue the movie raised was the delayed or denied justice for women and stigma against mental health issues.

Where to watch - Disney+ Hotstar

Sherni

Directed by Amit Masurkar and written by Aastha Tiku, the film has Vidya Balan playing the role of an IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer. Vidya powers through the brutal beasts of social barrier set by the patriarchal society and the lackadaisical attitudes within her department in this film. While various men around Vidya try to take charge of the situation and question her efficiency just because she is a female officer, Vidya is clearly undeterred and is focused on her work.

Where to watch - Amazon Prime Video

Rashami Rocket

Rashmi, a small-town girl, overcomes societal barriers and goes on to become a national-level athlete. However, her career hits rock bottom when she is forced to undergo a gender test. When her body type does not conform to the conventional female cut, she is barred from the sport after being proclaimed ‘not a woman.’ Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee among others.

Where to watch - Zee5

Criminal Justice- Behind Closed Doors

As the name itself suggests, a lot of topics are preferred to be brought up behind shut doors in the form of whispers, or even swept under the rug. Criminal Justice- Behind Closed Doors takes on such topics, and brings them forth to the world, in an attempt to make it less taboo. Kirti Kulhari plays the role of Anuradha Chandra, a woman who’s defending her integrity against the world. The show proved to be the much-needed stop for your thrill-seeking spirits with its nail-biter story line, and some plot twists that you never saw coming!

Where to watch- Disney+Hotstar

Vadham

The exhilarating drama series produced by Applause Entertainment is centered on Sakthi Pandian, essayed by Shruthi Hariharan, a young and honest female police inspector who is assigned to an all-women’s police station and is determined to solve the murder of an influential politician’s close aide. The film authentically describes the life of a working women, especially one who is in a challenging job like that of a Police Inspector and the problems she faces while balancing her two lives.

Where to watch- MX Player

Delhi Crime

Based on Delhi Gang rape case, the show shows the journey of not only one but two lady police officers. While DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) leads the investigation, she puts her trust on a young but bright police officer Neeti Singh, essayed by Rasika Dugal. While Vartika has her own challenges of finding the culprit along with fighting poor infrastructure, red-tapism and mounting public pressure along the way, The Emmy award winning series, narrating the true events of the Nirbhaya case, is surely a spine-chilling watch.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Thappad

In a milieu where ever marital rape is normalised, a slap is not a big enough crime to merit a discussion and yet ‘Thappad’, a 2020 film directed by Anubhav Sinha asked who should have the right to decide whether a line has been crossed in a relationship. The husband who slaps his wife or the wife who will not forget how casually her dignity was reduced to nothing. That it was “just one slap” is immaterial. Why should there be even a single instance of domestic abuse is the question that the film asks. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Dia Mirza in powerful roles, ‘Thappad’ delivers a punch as it questions deep-seated patriarchal attitudes that allow and condone violence and disrespect towards women.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 05:11 PM IST