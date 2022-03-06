Women's Day Special: From Sheroes to Safetipin... five apps that will make your life safe and secure

Safetipin: Making your life easier is this social organisation, Safetipin, whose objective is to make the world a safer place not just for women, but for everyone. The organisation works with urban stakeholders to implement their motives. Their My Safetipin app offers a safety score of a particular location thus helping you make an informed choice while making travel plans.

My-Circle: The app provides the live location of the user once triggered. All you have to do is press the SOS button and it will send an SMS and a URL with the location to up to five people alerting them of you being in distress.

Smart24x7: The safety and security app offers help in various forms like alerting contacts in your emergency list if you ever need help. It lets you share photos and record videos in panic situations. The best part is it is supported by several state police departments.

Bsafe: It's one of the best apps when it comes to safety. The app allows your contacts to track your live location. It has a timed alarm which sets off if you haven't reached the location within the said time. There's a fake call option that makes your phone ring and notifies your contacts of your location so that it becomes easier for them to track you or send help.

Sheroes: This is one of the largest personal and social networking apps for women. Make friends, get free health advice, use their free helpline when in need, get free legal advice, beauty and fashion tips, earn by connecting with some of the best companies in the country, along with finding financial help. The app has it all.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 12:45 PM IST