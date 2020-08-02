Friendship Day 2020: What friendship means to these celebs

Anushka Sharma
You make a lot of friends in your life and each one of them have an important part to play in it. Knowingly or unknowingly, they all leave an impression on us. Some of them continue to be in touch and some you think of very fondly and their memories inevitably land up bringing a smile to your face. Old friends or new, that’s what they do. They bring you happiness. This one’s for all our friends. To the ones we’ve grown up with and the ones who are with us today. Wishing everyone a very happy friendship day!
Tahir Raj Bhasin
Friends in these times have been my pillars of strength, amusement and support. If there is anything we have learnt in these last few months it’s the importance of human relationships. Given that physical proximity hasn’t been possible video calls have been the lifeline. Chatting with friends lifts one up to believe that better days are coming and soon we will all get together over a fun meal or coffee.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
On the occasion of Friendship Day I would like to quote something I read: True friendship cannot be found it has to be earned (not sure exactly who said it though!). And, this is to all my friends out there who have been with me through difficult and tough times and I wish we remain best friends forever. Your friendship is the most valuable thing I have earned.
Shama Sikander
'A friend in need is a friend indeed' has a deep meaning. Yes, the need for a friend has multiplied in the current situation because a lot of us do not have true friends. And that's very unfortunate and hence despite having friends people feel lonely. In olden times people used to have real friends with whom they could just be themselves, share things without worrying about being judged. Nowadays, there is a Facebook friend, Instagram friend, but no true friend. Everybody calls everybody a friend. Being a friend and friendship is a very big responsibility. You are a true friend when you know what's happening in your friend's life and you are there for each other in times of need. I also think it all boils down to you. If you love and respect yourself then only you can be extend the same feelings towards another person and be a true friend. And these days people need friends because many are lonely. We are social creatures and need each other to survive. If we are not there for each other in the true sense how will we survive?
Sara Khan
The lockdown surely made me realize how blessed I am to have an amazing friend like Angad (Hasija) with whom I can share my feelings and experiences; and just be self — without any filters! But to be honest, despite the lockdown, I completely believe in how strong our bond of friendship is!
Donal Bisht
I do agree that a friend in need is always a friend indeed. It’s just plain logic that if you are in need and the person isn’t there, then there’s no the way they can be called friends; they can be called as an acquaintance. During lockdown, I hurt myself twice. The first time I fell while climbing the stairs. I hurt my tailbone so badly that I couldn’t even stand up. And, coincidentally, right when I fell, one of my friends called and when I narrated the incident my friend came immediately and took me to the hospital. Only real friends stick through tough situations, while acquaintances just ask things for the sake of it. Second time I hurt my finger up and had no one to drive me to the hospital. One of my friends came to my rescue once again. I knew I can only rely on my friends during such situations; you can’t ask for favours from just anyone. I’ll be there for my friend in the future in case he/she needs me. Friendship is a ‘give and take' bond. I’m of an opinion that one needs to have good friends, being alone isn’t the best route to take. And since I’m alone in Mumbai, I know that I need my friends to share things with. I feel really blessed to have amazing friends around me who I can trust!
Digangana Suryavanshi
Well, of course, there’s a need but times like these are testing times to see who your true friends are. I feel there are so many friends, I could make a list. But it gets tricky to list friends who really really matter and would standby.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)