FRIENDS Actress Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid End 11-Year Relationship: 'They Were Living Different Lives'

Actress Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid reportedly ended their relationship after being together for more than 11 years. According to reports, the couple went their separate ways in 2025 and have chosen to remain on good terms despite ending their romance.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the breakup was a mutual decision rather than the result of a major conflict. Sources close to the former couple claimed they gradually realised they wanted different things from life, leading them to part ways amicably.

Speaking to the publication, a friend of the pair said, “Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney. They had a very deep relationship and they remain extremely amicable. They are great friends and care about each other very much. This was not an ugly split. They had simply reached a point where they were living different lives.”

Cox and McDaid first met in 2013 after being introduced through mutual friends, including singer Ed Sheeran. Their romance blossomed, and they announced their engagement in 2014. Although they briefly split in 2015, the couple reunited the following year and continued their relationship.

For most of their time together, they managed a long-distance relationship, with Cox based in Los Angeles and McDaid living in London. Despite living in different countries, they frequently travelled between the US and the UK to spend time together.

The report further claimed that both have now moved on. McDaid is reportedly in the early stages of a new relationship, though the identity of his partner has not been revealed.

The pair were last photographed together during a visit to the US Open in September. A month before that, they were seen enjoying a double date in Malibu with Jennifer Aniston and wellness expert Jim Curtis.

Meanwhile, Cox was recently spotted in New York with her Shining Vale co-star Greg Kinnear. However, reports clarified that the outing was purely platonic, despite the two playing husband and wife in the series.

McDaid, who became a member of Snow Patrol in 2011, is currently touring across the UK with the band.