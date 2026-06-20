'True Icon On So Many Levels': Friends Director James Burrows Dies At 85, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc & Lisa Kudrow Pay Emotional Tributes

Friends Stars Pay Tribute To Director James Burrows | Photo Via Instagram

Legendary director James Burrows, best known for directing the iconic sitcom Friends as well as numerous episodes of comedy shows such as The Bob Newhart Show, Taxi, Frasier, Will & Grace and Mike & Molly, died at the age of 85 on June 19.

Friends Director James Burrows Dies At 85

Burrows directed more than 50 television pilots and co-created the television series Cheers. In a career spanning more than 50 years, Burrows won 11 Emmy Awards and five Directors Guild of America Awards.

While the cause of his death remains unknown, Friends cast members David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, who portrayed the iconic roles of Ross, Phoebe and Joey in the sitcom, mourned the passing of Burrows, who helmed the series.

Friends Cast Pay Emotional Tributes

LeBlanc mourned the loss of Burrows and wrote, "Jimmy , words cannot describe the impact and influence you had on us and everyone who was lucky enough to have known you. You sir are a true icon on so many levels. Well wishes in your next act. You will be missed. God Bless."

'James Burrows Became Another Father Figure For Me'

Schwimmer shared two photographs of himself with Burrows and LeBlanc on Instagram. He also posted a throwback image from the sets of Friends.

Schwimmer wrote: "Jimmy Burrows brought out the best in every actor he ever worked with, and elevated every show he directed, making it funnier and more moving than anyone expected. His warmth, humility and generosity made us feel safe, like family, and I'm sure we weren't the only cast to feel that way. He looked out for us, on camera and off."

The actor said Burrows became another "father figure" for him.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in Friends, shared a throwback picture with Burrows on her Instagram Stories without any caption

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, known for playing Rachel and Monica in Friends, have not issued any statement yet.