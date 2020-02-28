FPJ Fashion Police: Janhvi Kapoor looks chic in all-white voguish ensemble

Grazia India Magazine unveils its March 2020 issue with gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor on the cover.
Janhvi is known for her elegant and classy fashion sense. She has a knack of pulling off most outfits with ease and panache, making her looks quite inspiring, especially for the million gals.
From heavily embroidered lehengas to chiffon sarees and from turtle neck sweaters to sexy black numbers, this beautiful actress has aced all the outfits.
Recently, the Grazia India Magazine, the Indian edition of the Italian women's fashion and celebrity gossip magazine, roped in Janhvi Kapoor to be on the issue's cover.
Janhvi was part of the event wherein the cover was unveiled and she looked nothing short of a billion bucks! She donned white pants paired with a body-hugging white spaghetti strap top. The USP of the outfit were the ruffles that started from the blouse and went all the way down, covering the sides of the pants.
Here is a closer look at her ensemble:
The outfit was paired with off-white pumps and dainty trinkets. Janhvi kept her hair lose and her makeup was minimal, also, she painted her nails purple, in contrast with the white ensemble.
Speaking of the outfit she has worn on the cover, Janhvi sported a pair of baggy denim jeans, a printed lose top and a red belt.
Previously, Janhvi has also appeared on the cover of magazines such as Hello!, Vogue, Brides Today and Cosmopolitan.
On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in a Netflix original, 'Ghost Stories', she will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana and Takht.
