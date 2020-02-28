FPJ Fashion Police: Janhvi Kapoor looks chic in all-white voguish ensemble

Recently, the Grazia India Magazine, the Indian edition of the Italian women's fashion and celebrity gossip magazine, roped in Janhvi Kapoor to be on the issue's cover.

Janhvi was part of the event wherein the cover was unveiled and she looked nothing short of a billion bucks! She donned white pants paired with a body-hugging white spaghetti strap top. The USP of the outfit were the ruffles that started from the blouse and went all the way down, covering the sides of the pants.

Here is a closer look at her ensemble: