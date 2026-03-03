FPJ Exclusive: Rahul Dev On Holi’s Childhood Memories, The Chant Om Namah Bhagwat Vasudev, What The Festival Signifies And Being Respectful Towards Women

Rahul Dev |

Actor Rahul Dev shared his childhood memories of Holi with us of growing up in Delhi, along with the spiritual connection he has in the current context. The actor also spoke about the one aspect which we should be careful about- incidents of misbehavior towards women.

"Holi has a lot of memories from my younger days, when I was in Delhi. So I remember there was this song from Bachchan Saab’s movie Silsila (1981), 'Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali.' Every year that song would play; it’s still popular today, and people enjoy playing it. Delhi, as we know, is a rough place. A lot of people there stay in farmhouses, and the entire place becomes quite colourful. Throwing each other into the pools there is commonplace, basically quite boisterous activity.

Then there are memories from my mother, who taught me about the story behind Holi — how the demon king Hiranyakashipu’s son, Prahlada, was a devoted follower of Vishnu, something which made Hiranyakashipu furious. He asked Holika, who was immune to fire, to help him kill Prahlada by holding him while she sat in a burning fire. However, the unexpected happened, and Holika died while nothing happened to Prahlada, who kept praying to Vishnu. Then, when the furious king hit a pillar in anger, from it appeared Narasimha, a half-man, half-lion form of Vishnu, who killed Hiranyakashipu. Hiranyakashipu had a boon according to which he could not be killed by a man or an animal, during the day or night, inside or outside, on the ground or in the air, or by any weapon. But Narasimha killed Hiranyakashipu during twilight (neither day nor night), placing the king on his lap (neither ground nor air), sat at the doorway (neither inside nor outside), and used his claws (not a weapon) to kill him.

Prahlada’s mantra was “Om Namah Bhagwat Vasudev,” which is also the same mantra my master, Tarneiv ji, tells us about. This is an old mantra of Krishna ji, which also connects me to my childhood. Whenever a calamity happens in the world, there is always a solution, which is what the story preaches, in a larger perspective. So this extension of spirituality was taught to me by my late mother. We, as kids, would participate in Holika Dahan. Of course, what we would look forward to most was the prasad, besan ki barfi, and I would love eating it. Those are my childhood memories, and of course the only difference is that both my parents are no more, and Mukul too passed away last year.

The only thing which I have seen before and even now is misbehaviour towards women. So that aspect I do not like. I am a teetotaller. I have nothing against people who drink, but many times people get so drunk that they start misbehaving with women."