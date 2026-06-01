FPJ Exclusive: Jim Sarbh Calls Out Misuse Of Method Acting, Says Actors Often Use It To Make Their Process Seem Bigger | VIDEO

Actor Jim Sarbh | FPJ

Mumbai, June 1: Actor Jim Sarbh, who is currently promoting his upcoming series Made In India: A Titan Story, has opened up about the often-debated topic of method acting. In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, the actor said the technique can be incredibly effective, but only when the entire production is designed to support it.

Jim Sarbh on method acting and production support

Sharing his views, Jim said, "Method acting can be fantastic given the correct circumstances. If the entire production is geared around a method actor, then go for it. It is fantastic. It is incredible. But most productions are not geared around method acting."

To explain his point, Jim referred to acclaimed actor Daniel Day-Lewis and his Oscar-winning performance in My Left Foot.

"Daniel Day-Lewis in My Left Foot never got out of his wheelchair. For him to be able to live that and create the character that he did, the entire production had to support that process," he said.

The actor stressed that method acting should be a collaborative decision involving the director and the wider production team.

"I think it has to be something that is in collaboration and in discussion with the director and with the entire production," Jim explained.

Actor warns against staying in character at all times

He also highlighted how staying in character at all times can sometimes create problems on set, especially when playing difficult or unpleasant characters.

"For example, if I'm playing a very horrible guy in a movie and I've decided I'm going to be method at all times, I'll be making life miserable for everybody around me constantly. We'll never develop any camaraderie because I'll be so cutting and mean to them the whole time," he said.

According to Jim, every acting technique has its place, but actors need to understand when it is appropriate to use it.

"So then it doesn't make sense to do it. Everything has a place and everything has a potential, but you need to know when. The entire production has to support you and allow that method acting to be created," he added.

Criticism of the term’s misuse in the industry

The actor also spoke about what he sees as the growing misuse of the term "method acting" within the industry.

"When that hasn't happened, I feel the word and the terms are used very freely and very loosely, and they don't actually describe what method acting is," he said.

Jim further argued that the phrase is often used to make an actor's process appear more significant than it really was.

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"It's just a convenient phrase to use to make your process seem bigger than what it actually was. I only disagree when people are using it to aggrandise the process when it wasn't actually that," he concluded.

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