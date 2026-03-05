I Have Lived Long Enough In This Industry To Know That Struggle Is Not Dramatic; It Is Silent, Repetitive & Humbling: Mahesh Manjrekar (FPJ Exclusive) |

After over two decades of friendship and a creative partnership, powerhouse Mahesh Manjrekar and veteran theatre producer Ashvin Gidwani have come together once again, this time with Animal, a stark and uncompromising new Hindi play. Years after their successful first stage collaboration, Double Deal, the duo returns with a work that is rawer, leaner, and far more unsettling.

An unflinching, actor-driven work, Animal examines the slow, often invisible erosion of the human spirit in the pursuit of ambition. At its centre is Dattu, played by Manjrekar, a young man from a small town near Pandharpur, Maharashtra, who arrives in Mumbai chasing the promise of stardom. What begins as faith in the city and belief in himself gradually turns into a fight for survival. Alone on stage, Dattu addresses the city, imagined audiences, and his own fractured conscience, as performance and confession merge into one.

Animal comes to the stage after nearly nine years of discussion and preparation. In the production, Manjrekar takes on the dual role of director and performer. Mumbai functions as an unseen force within Animal. Rather than being depicted visually, the city is felt through sound, pace, and pressure — a presence that tests endurance rather than offering refuge. The city does not seduce in this play; it evaluates.

In an interaction with The Free Press Journal, Manjrekar tells us about the play, the making and crushing of dreams in the mayanagri, and the combination of talent, timing, luck, and survival. Excerpts:

How much of Animal’s struggles have been drawn from your own life experiences?

When I read Animal, I didn’t see just Dattu; I saw every young boy who arrives in Mumbai with a suitcase full of dreams and pockets full of hope. I have lived long enough in this industry to know that struggle is not dramatic; it is silent, repetitive, and humbling. While the character is not autobiographical, the emotional truth certainly comes from lived experiences… the hunger to prove yourself, the sting of rejection, the loneliness in a crowded city. I have seen it. I have felt parts of it. As an actor and director, you borrow from life. You observe, you absorb, and then you translate that truth on stage. That’s what makes Dattu real.

Has it been painful for you seeing similar characters like Dattu suffering in the mayanagri over the last few decades?

Mumbai mayanagri is both a dream factory and a dream crusher. I have seen boys arrive at stations with fire in their eyes and, years later, leave with silence in their hearts. Yes, it is painful. Because talent is never the only currency here. Timing, luck, survival… they all play their part. But I don’t see Dattu as just a victim. I see resilience. I see madness. I see hope that refuses to die. And that, to me, is inspiring. The city tests you. It doesn’t promise fairness — it promises opportunity.

What is the toughest, or most challenging part of a play like Animal?

The toughest part is honesty. A play like Animal cannot be performed with vanity. It demands vulnerability. When a character stands alone, especially in a monologue-driven format, there is no background score, no camera trick, no edit. Just truth. The challenge is to hold the audience with nothing but emotion and conviction. To make them laugh, then disturb them, then move them… all within the same breath. Theatre is unforgiving. But when it works, it is magical.

(Presented by AGP World, Animal is directed by and stars Mahesh Manjrekar, and premieres on Saturday, March 7, at the Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai)