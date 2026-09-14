FPJ Exclusive: 'It Is Difficult To Say No...': Muzammil Ibrahim Talks About Playing Pivotal Role In Salman Khan-Nayanthara Starrer Monster |

Muzammil Ibrahim has seen it all. From the dizzying heights of modelling to the harsh realities of Bollywood. Now, the actor has bagged a role in the Salman Khan, Nayanthara-starrer Monster. The film is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. The Free Press Journal caught up with Muzammil for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

How did you bag the role in Monster?

Well, it was, it was in the making for a long, long time. Yeah, I think it had to happen somewhere down the line because I had always held myself from doing work which is not good enough. It is difficult to say no to a lot of work, which I did. And I don’t know, I think word got around that, you know, he’s only looking for serious work and, you know, you cannot approach him for something which is less. And I stuck to it for a very long time and it just kind of fell in place.

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What made you say yes to the role?

Obviously, there were too many factors. The fact that it was such a big role. It was something, an extension of what I really like doing, which is action. Then Salman is headlining it. And then even though I didn't know too much about Nayantara’s career, she’s such a big name. I would say Vamshi sir, so all of that came into place and you have to think, you know, statistically it was a return for me to the silver screen after a very long time. So why not?

What can the audience expect from your character in Monster?

It’s an action oriented role. So it’s an all out action avatar. People really love me in Special Ops. I had kind of built on the reputation in the second season from the first and there was like this demand of seeing me in action because I carried it well. So I think people took notice of it. I think people have finally taken some notice of that and I hope that in future, I tend to do more roles which kind of is an extension to what I can portray on screen.