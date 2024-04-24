FPJ Exclusive: Adnan Khan Reacts To Failure Of Pracchand Ashoka, Opens Up On Doing It At Peak Of His Career

Adnan Khan, fresh from wrapping up the shoot of his show Prachand Ashoka, reflected on the show coming to an end just a few months after its premiere. He also opened up about the show's struggles to gain traction and whether he regrets taking on the project following his successful run with Katha Ankahee. Despite his previous success, Prachand Ashoka failed to resonate with audiences, leading Khan to ponder if he made a mistake by signing on to the show.

As sad as it for your fans, your journey as the Pracchand Ashoka has come to an end, how do you look back at this journey?

For me it has been one of the most exciting and challenging journies both physically and mentally. Because it was defintely not an easy character to understand. To understand his mindset, his thoughts, his beliefs, where he comes from, I had to really dig in deep. The process was still going on, nonetheless, it was a fantastic experience. I got to shoot in beautiful locations, the production house was amazing. All I can say is, this experience is something I will never forget.

For a show to tank and unable to leave a mark at the peak of your career, when people loved you and were associating you with an already hit show, do you see it as a mistake now?

No, honestly, not at all. You see I have been following a philosophy for sometime now. Which is, I work for myself. First and foremost, I do things for myself and do things that I like. And this was something that was necessary for me to do. Somethings do not work out, somethings do. That is not in your hands. What matters is that, not only me but every body put their best foot forward. It ended because it had to end there. So when you talk about my previous hit shows and all of that, that is basically in the eyes of people. In my own eyes I see it as another part of my journey, another learning experience for me. And then I got to live as a king, which can never be a mistake. (chuckles)

You mentioned moving to Naigaon since the sets of your show was close by. How did you manage since the place is on the outskirts of Mumbai?

How did I manage is not the question, how much did I enjoy is the truth because we were situated in a village of sorts and it was so peaceful, it was so wonderful, the temperature there was cooler, there was less pollution, I thoroughly enjoyed. One of the biggest things that I am missing right now is staying there in that lovely village.

Tell us about your experience of working with Mallika Singh?

A wonderful human being and a super talented actress and very very professional. She knows exactly how to do her job. Unfortunately, her journey was short. But in that short duration too I know that she is a very nice human being and a very good actress.

What do you plan to do now? Tell us about your upcoming projects?

Well, I am about to finish the production of a short film that I have done a year and a half ago. Lets see what I do after that, maybe I do another short film, maybe I take up theatre.

For the unversed, Adnan Khan rose to fame with his stint in Zee TV's show Ishq Subhanallah. The actor was loved for his performance in the show. However, after Ishq Subhanallah's massive success, the actor made a comeback on television some time later with Sony TV's show Katha Ankahee.