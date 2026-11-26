Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Life, Political Journey And Legacy Chronicled In Documentary Amit Atal, Screened At IFFI 2026 |

Panaji: A documentary chronicling the life and legacy of former prime minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee was screened at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

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Titled ‘Amit Atal’, the documentary has been directed by Hitesh Shankar, editor of Hindi publication Panchjanya, of which Vajpayee was the founding editor. It was screened on Wednesday.

The film traces Vajpayee’s journey from a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) swayamsevak and pracharak to a poet, journalist, editor and eventually the Prime Minister of India, according to the organisers.

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It explores significant events and lesser-known anecdotes from his life, drawing upon his writings, poetry and speeches to portray his contribution to public life and politics.

Panchjanya had earlier presented its documentary ‘Vibhajan Ki Vibhishika: Unheard Stories’ at IFFI in 2022. The approximately 30-minute Hindi documentary, directed by Shankar, had been selected for the non-feature category of the festival’s Indian Panorama section. It dealt with the Partition and the experiences of people displaced during the country's division.

The 57th edition of IFFI is being organised by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the Goa government and the Entertainment Society of Goa.

Spain is the Country of Focus at this year’s festival, with four films from the European nation scheduled to be screened, while Russia is the Partner Country, showcasing a selection of four films.

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