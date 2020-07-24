For Sanya Malhotra, working on 'Shakuntala Devi' was a fulfilling experience

Mumbai: Actress Sanya Malhotra says working on the upcoming Shakuntala Devi biopic has been a fulfilling experience. In "Shakuntala Devi", Sanya plays the role of late mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi's, Anupama Banerji.

"Working on 'Shakuntala Devi' has been a very fulfilling experience. Being a part of such a talented cast and crew was very special, especially since this one explored a mother-daughter equation," she said.

Vidya Balan essays Shakuntala Devi in the film, which also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh. Describing her chemistry with her co-stars, Sanya said: "I shared a lovely chemistry with Vidya ma'am. Similarly, I was also fortunate to spend a lot of time with Jisshu, who plays my father in the film."

Directed by Anu Menon, "Shakuntala Devi" is set to stream on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video.