For Mindy Kaling, pregnancy during pandemic was a learning experience

Los Angeles: Actress Mindy Kaling has talked about hiding her pregnancy during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying although she learned a lot from the experience it is not something she wishes to experience again.

"I don't know if I recommend everyone having a secret pregnancy during a worldwide pandemic, but I will say I learnt a lot from it. Definitely like a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing," Kaling said at #WOW2021, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

As for her parenting technique, Kaling, a mother of two, said the best parents are able to keep their cool and not "blow their top".