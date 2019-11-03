Following Salman’s footsteps, Katrina to turn cop in upcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film has been the biggest question, ever since his last flick Zero tanked at Box Office. Fans have been wanting to see their favourite superstar onscreen, and according to latest buzz, this will happen in 2020.

While SRK told his fans to not believe in rumours, reports suggest that the actor will be teaming up with director Aanand L. Rai once again, but he will be producing the film this time. Not just that, but a report in Pinkvilla states that the film will be a remake of Korean chic-flick Miss and Mrs. Cops.

The lead actress considered for this project is his Zero co-star Katrina Kaif. The report further mentioned that Kaif will be playing a cop in the movie, and it will be a female centric film. That being said, the official announcement is yet to happen.

SRK celebrated his 54th birthday with full pomp and show on November 2, and also held a meet and greet session with his fans where he interacted with the media. As for Katrina Kaif, she will next be seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. The film will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and will release on March 27, 2020.