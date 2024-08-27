 Fly Me To The Moon: When & Where To Watch Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum's Film
Fly Me To The Moon: When & Where To Watch Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum's Film

The romantic comedy film is directed by Greg Berlanti and written by Rose Gilroy

Sunanda Singh
Updated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Fly Me To The Moon | Trailer

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's starter Fly Me to the Moon is a romantic comedy film that premiered on July 8, 2024, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York and later was released in theatres on July 12, 2024. Now the movie is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Fly Me to the Moon on OTT?

The film is streaming on ZEEPLEX. It is available on a rental basis.

Story

The film follows the story of Kelly Jones, a marketing specialist, and Cole Davis, the launch director of NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration). They are tasked with creating a fictionalized version of the Apollo 11 mission, and during this process, they fall in love. The film reveals what happens next.

Cast

The film's cast includes Scarlett Johansson as Kelly Jones, Channing Tatum as Cole Davis, Ray Romano as Henry Smalls, Woody Harrelson as Moe Berkus, Jim Rash as Lance Vespertine, Nick Dillenburg as Neil Armstrong, Christian Zuber as Michael Collins, Peter Jacobson as Chuck Meadows, Victor Garber as Senator Hedges and Colin Jost as Senator Cook, among others.

About Fly Me to the Moon

The romantic comedy film is directed by Greg Berlanti and written by Rose Gilroy. It is produced by Keenam Flynn, Sarah Schechter, Scarlett Johansson, and Jonathan Lia under the banner of Apple Original Films and These Pictures. Dariusz Wolski did the cinematography, and Harry Jierjian edited the film. Daniel Pemberton composed the music and distributed it by Columbia Pictures with Sony Pictures.

