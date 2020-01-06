'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to auction her suit to raise money for Australia's bushfires

Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge received the Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in the comedy genre for the television series 'Fleabag' on Sunday.

While receiving the award, Phoebe announced that she will be auctioning her Golden Globe suit to raise money for the Australian Wildfire relief.

The actress was questioned about the noble action while receiving the award which she confirmed in her answer. She said that her team came up with the ‘amazing plan with Ralph and Russo the Australian designers.’ She said that the money to be raised from the suit’s auction will go towards relief in Australia.

Phoebe also praised the designers for her suit, she said, “it is the most extraordinary thing I’ve ever worn.”

Beating stars like Rachel Brosnahan, Natasha Lyonne, and Christina Applegate, Waller-Bridge emerged victorious for her outstanding comic portrayal of a witty yet confused woman in the British comedy-drama.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the actor who was nominated for the Golden Globes for the first time, ditched her stylist during the award ceremony.

Waller-Bridge was seen dazzling at the red carpet of the prestigious award ceremony in an elegant black and white blazer and pants.

The 2020 recipient of the best female actor award essays the central role in the television series 'Fleabag'.

The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States.

With inputs from Agencies.