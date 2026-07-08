Fitness Influencer Connor Murphy, 32, Found Dead In Thailand Lake Following 'Erratic' Behaviour, Police Suspect Drowning

American fitness influencer Connor Murphy has died at the age of 32 after being found in a lake at a luxury housing estate in Thailand. Thai authorities believe the YouTuber drowned, although investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing.

Murphy, who was known for his fitness, looksmaxxing content and humorous prank videos, was reportedly found on Tuesday, July 7, in the Bang Phli District of Samut Prakan Province. According to officials, his body was recovered about 20 metres from the edge of the lake near the home he had been renting.

A report in International Business Times stated that police were first alerted around 3 pm after receiving reports of a foreign national behaving erratically inside the housing estate. Officers responded to the scene but were initially unable to locate Murphy. According to Thai media reports, he had allegedly vandalised his rented home by splashing paint around the property before running into the nearby lake.

Authorities later recovered video footage reportedly recorded by a local resident that showed Murphy acting erratically before entering the water. Witnesses told investigators that he appeared exhausted before disappearing beneath the surface. With the lake believed to be around 10 metres deep, bystanders were unable to rescue him.

His death was first shared by fellow fitness creator Tony Huge, who also lives in Thailand and frequently collaborated with Murphy. According to Huge, they had filmed together just 10 to 11 days before the incident.

"He gave his perspective on the meaning of life, and his goal with his consciousness and his theories, some would say conspiracy theories, but he was on to something," Huge said on social media. "He was on to many things. He was tapped into a level of consciousness that most people never will be."

Murphy's 22-year-old girlfriend reportedly told investigators that she had never seen him use drugs. However, she said he had recently displayed unusual behaviour and sudden outbursts of rage. According to her statement, Murphy damaged their rented home during the night while she was asleep.

The Thai police report reportedly described Murphy as a "deranged American." Online, however, he had built a massive following through his fitness content. He first gained popularity with his viral "fake shirt" prank videos before expanding into fitness and looksmaxxing content—a trend focused on enhancing physical appearance through intensive grooming and cosmetic modifications. Over the years, he amassed more than two million YouTube subscribers.

In the past few years, Murphy's online content increasingly focused on spirituality and psychedelics, a shift that had raised concerns among some of his followers.