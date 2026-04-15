20-Year-Old Looksmaxxing Influencer Braden Peters Aka Clavicular Hospitalised After Suspected Overdose

Controversial online streamer Braden Peters, popularly known as Clavicular, has been hospitalised after a suspected overdose on Tuesday evening. The influencer was taken to a hospital where he is currently in “stable condition,” according to a source cited by The Hollywood Reporter. He remained under medical care as of Tuesday night, the publication reported.

Concern first arose earlier in the day when Clavicular’s livestream on Kick abruptly ended. The sudden cut prompted worry among viewers who were watching the broadcast.

Soon after, videos circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed the streamer being carried by several people into a black car while an ambulance arrived at the scene. Authorities have not yet released detailed information about the incident. There has been no update from the Miami Police Department and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department yet.

Clavicular's team carried him out of a Miami nightclub after a suspected overdose that occurred on stream.



He reportedly overdosed on GHB, while he is known to take testosterone and methamphetamine.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/BeiDjT6btn — AF Post (@AFpost) April 15, 2026

Clavicular, 20, gained notoriety online for promoting “looksmaxxing,” a controversial internet trend that focuses on improving physical appearance. The movement, popular among some young men online, includes practices ranging from basic grooming and fitness routines to more extreme and risky methods intended to alter facial features.

The streamer has drawn criticism for endorsing some of the more dangerous aspects of the trend, including bone-smashing techniques using a hammer to allegedly reshape facial structure.

His name had already been making headlines earlier this week after a tense appearance on 60 Minutes Australia. During the interview, correspondent Adam Hegarty questioned Clavicular about whether he identified as an “incel” and about his association with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate. The exchange reportedly turned heated, with the streamer walking out of the interview after becoming defensive about the line of questioning.

In addition to the recent controversy, Clavicular has also faced legal scrutiny. According to reports, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a video that allegedly shows him shooting an alligator.

The influencer was also arrested last month in Florida on misdemeanor battery charges after authorities issued a warrant. Officials reportedly claimed he provoked a fight between two women and later posted the incident online, according to The New York Times.