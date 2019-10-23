Fit and fine: Amitabh Bachchan shoots for KBC with Dutee Chand, Virender Sehwag, Hima Das post-discharge

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared pictures from the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), as he returned to work after getting discharge from Nanavati Hospital, where he was reportedly admitted for his routine check-up. Big B wrote on his blog, “YES … back to the grind .. front foot forward, head down, consuming all the days work and ready in dress and briefing for the KBC ‘Karmveer’ and a new cluster for the week.

“So jogging on to the set and the cheer and applause from the most loving audience as ever, and all else is forgotten .. they stand and they scream and they cheer and applaud despite my efforts to stop them and calm them down .. but no they continue and humble me beyond all .. then starts the process of the hair and the dress and the look for the camera on the chair .. a quick gratitude to the audience and ready to go,” he wrote with the photos of his guests Virender Sehwag, along with Dutee Chand and Hima Das. These three were special guests at the sets of KBC 11.

Amitabh also tweeted about the touch-up before the shoot, “Sanwar sanwar ke sanwaar diya hai chehre ke har ang ko, ab chor bhi do yaaro khel KBC ka ab.”