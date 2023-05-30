FIRST LOOK of LGBTQ film ‘Pine Cone’ unveiled: Celebrating love from Queer point of view

Filmmaker Onir, known for his unwavering support of the LGBTQ community, has recently unveiled a captivating sneak peek into his upcoming cinematic masterpiece, 'Pine Cone.'

With this groundbreaking film, Onir seeks to revolutionize the portrayal of queer love on the silver screen by presenting a narrative that emanates from genuine life experiences.

Makers unveil the film's poster

The unveiling of the film's first poster provides a tantalizing glimpse into the profound emotional landscape that 'Pine Cone' promises to traverse. Painted with the finesse of an artistic masterpiece, the poster captures a tender and intimate moment between the lead actors, Vidhur Sethi and Sahib Verma.

Their evocative portrayal encapsulates the depth and intricacy of queer desire, ensuring a thought-provoking and immersive cinematic experience for viewers.

Check out the first look of Pine Cone here:

Celebrating Queer Love

Scheduled to kickstart the prestigious Kashish queer film festival on the 7th of June, 'Pine Cone' promises to enthral audiences with its multifaceted exploration of love, loss, and desire within the realms of a gay man's journey.

Onir, an openly gay individual, has dedicated his entire career to crafting compelling stories that shed light on the struggles and triumphs of the LGBTQ community.

'Pine Cone' stands as a testament to his relentless pursuit of authentic representation, challenging societal stereotypes along the way.

With 'Pine Cone,' Director Onir aims to celebrate love in the LGBTQ community, emboldening the necessity of genuine and unfiltered depictions within the realm of cinema.

By offering an unvarnished perspective on queer love and relationships, Onir invites audiences to celebrate the beauty and complexities inherent in every individual's journey towards love, equality, and acceptance.