Director Onir begins My Melbourne project, film to be based on sensitive subject of sexuality

Indian director Onir has embarked on an exciting venture with the My Melbourne project, aimed at exploring the sensitive subject of sexuality.

As part of this initiative, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne recently concluded shooting the first film out of four under the project, co-directed by Onir and William Duan.

The yet-to-be-named film features a talented cast including Arka Das, Mouli Ganguli, and Jackson Gallagher. Shot over a span of five days, the storyline revolves around grief and forgiveness.

It follows the poignant reunion of Indraneel, a queer Indian man portrayed by Arka, and his estranged father Mihir, played by Mouli, after years of separation.

Film is about father trying to reconnect with a gay son

Expressing his enthusiasm about My Melbourne, Onir highlighted the film's unique nature, emphasizing that it is a pioneering cross-country initiative designed to bridge cultural ties through cinema.

He praised the project's focus on diversity and the discovery of incredible local talents in Melbourne.

Onir's film specifically delves into an integral aspect of diversity, portraying a heartwarming story of a father's attempt to reconnect with his gay son.

Onir says THIS about this collaboration with Melbourne's talented artists

Collaborating with Melbourne's talented artists proved to be a gratifying experience for the director, and he commended Film Victoria and Mitu Bhowmick Lange for their celebration of cinema and diversity.

Mitu Bhowmik Lange, the festival's director, lauded the project as an ambitious endeavour that cherishes the core values of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: diversity and inclusivity.

The project serves as a platform for emerging creatives from diverse marginalized backgrounds, offering mentorship from world-renowned filmmakers.

The anthology of four interconnected stories, titled My Melbourne, authentically portrays migrant experiences. Bhowmik Lange emphasized the importance of representation, stating that one cannot aspire to become what they cannot see.

About Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

In association with the Australian Government, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, is popular globally as one of the premier international film festivals.

The My Melbourne project brings together four iconic Indian filmmakers—Onir, Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, and Rima Das—to mentor young Australian filmmakers. Each film will be shot in Melbourne, exploring themes of diversity encompassing race, disability, sexuality, and gender.

This groundbreaking project promises to shed light on important societal issues while nurturing emerging talent and fostering cultural exchange between India and Australia.

Audiences eagerly await the release of these thought-provoking films, which are set to captivate and inspire viewers worldwide.