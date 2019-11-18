First Look: Aamir Khan introduces himself as 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

After a series of leaked pictures online, superstar Aamir Khan took to his social media to reveal the official first look of his titular role in Laal Singh Chaddha.

He shared his picture as a typical Sardaarji, sitting in a train and captioned it as, "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha."

The film is an Indian remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic Forrest Gump. Aamir is playing the role of a Punjabi for which he has undergone a physical change.