First Look: Aamir Khan introduces himself as 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

After a series of leaked pictures online, superstar Aamir Khan took to his social media to reveal the official first look of his titular role in Laal Singh Chaddha.
He shared his picture as a typical Sardaarji, sitting in a train and captioned it as, "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha."
The film is an Indian remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic Forrest Gump. Aamir is playing the role of a Punjabi for which he has undergone a physical change.
Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.
According to earlier reports, the film will bring Bollywood's three Khans - Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman - together on the big screen for the first time.
In the Hollywood film, there is a scene where Hanks' character is sitting on a bench. It seems Aamir wants Shah Rukh and Salman for the scene.
Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by "Secret Superstar" director Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to release during Christmas 2020.
