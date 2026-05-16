'First I'm Hearing Of This': Farah Khan REACTS To Saif Ali Khan's Claim That Filmmaker Stopped Him From Main Hoon Na Casting

Farah Khan REACTS To Saif Ali Khan's Claim That Filmmaker Stopped Him From Main Hoon Na Casting |

Did Farah Khan really call and ask not to cast Saif Ali Khan in Main Hoon Na? The filmmaker has finally responded to the actor's claims and clarified what actually happened behind the scenes. The discussion began after Saif recently claimed in an interview that he was once approached for a role in the film.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Saif Ali Khan was asked about being offered roles by Shah Rukh Khan. He said, "Yes, of course. He once called me for Main Hoon Na. He said there's a great part." However, the actor added that the opportunity did not materialise.

Saif further claimed that Farah Khan later called SRK and said "no, no" to him being casted in Main Hoon Na. Reacting to the statement, Farah told Hindustan Times, "First I’m hearing of this (sic)."

Saif has reunited with SRK in the recently released Netflix crime drama Kartavya, marking their first on-screen collaboration after a long gap. Saif and SRK have actually shared screen space in a few films over the years, most notably in Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), where Saif played the lively and emotional Rohit opposite SRK’s central character Aman. They were also seen together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), where Saif made a memorable cameo as Aman Mehra. Beyond films, both actors have occasionally crossed paths in the industry through cameos, award shows, and special appearances, but Kal Ho Naa Ho remains their most significant on-screen collaboration.

Saif is currently in the spotlight for his latest OTT project Kartavya, a gritty crime drama that premiered on Netflix on May 15, 2026. In the series, he plays a tough, duty-bound police officer navigating corruption, moral conflict and personal sacrifice, marking a return to intense, character-driven roles. Backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s production banner, the show has been receiving attention for its realistic tone and Saif’s restrained yet powerful performance.