 Finding Her Edge OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Anticipated Romantic Series?
Finding Her Edge OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Anticipated Romantic Series?

Finding Her Edge revolves around Adriana Russo, a teenage figure skater from a renowned yet faltering skating family, who has to pretend to be in a relationship with her new partner, Brayden, in order to secure a sponsorship needed to rescue her family's rink, all while navigating strong emotions for her ex-partner and former teammate, Freddie, who has now become her competitor.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 05:50 PM IST
Finding Her Edge is a romantic drama series that is adapted from the novel of the same name by Jennifer Iacopelli. The eight-episodic series is based on themes of Hugh-Stakes Competitive Sports, Romantic Love Triangles & Fake Dating, Family Legacy & Pressure, Self Discovery & Autonomy, and Ambition and Sacrifice.

About Finding Her Edge: Streaming details

The romantic series is set to be released on Netflix, starting from January 21, 2026. The streaming platform shared the series trailer on X and wrote, "Gold demands focus. Love demands everything. Finding Her Edge -- a new series following elite ice dancers skating through love triangles, lies, and intense competition -- premieres January 22."

Plot

It's a teenage drama replete with love triangles, familial expectations, and intense rivalry, drawing inspiration from Jane Austen's Persuasion, merging sports romance with self-discovery as Adriana navigates her own journey and emotions.

Cast and characters

The series features Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo, Cale Ambrozic as Brayden Elliott, Olly Atkins as Freddie O'Connell, Alexandra Beaton as Elise Russo, Alice Malakhov as Maria Russo, Harmon Walsh as Will Russo, and Millie Davis as Riley Monroe, among others. Jeff Norton has created the series, and the screenplay of the series is done by Sabrina Sherif, Shelley Scarrow, Jacqueline Pepall, and Jeff Norton.

