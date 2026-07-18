'Finally Our Stars Aligned': Jennifer Winget Shares Photos From Her Intimate UK Wedding With William Ishmael- VIDEO

Jennifer Winget Shares Photos From Her Intimate UK Wedding With William Ishmael- VIDEO |

Television actress Jennifer Winget has finally introduced her husband to the world. Sharing dreamy glimpses from her intimate wedding ceremony, the actress wrote, "...and finally our stars aligned @williamishmael," making her marriage official on social media.

Jennifer tied the knot in a private ceremony in the UK, looking stunning in a classic white wedding gown, while groom William Ishmael complemented her in a sharp blue tuxedo. The actress also gave fans a closer look at her elegant oval-cut diamond engagement ring. One of the photos captures the newlyweds posing outside the church, while another shows Jennifer holding a bouquet as the couple walks out hand-in-hand after exchanging vows. The wedding was attended only by their close friends and family, making it an intimate affair.

Jennifer shared the wedding video on her official social media handle with the caption, "Officially introducing my man, my husband, Will!" She paired the post with Taylor Swift's romantic hit Lover, featuring the iconic opening lyric, "Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand?", adding a heartfelt touch to the special announcement.

As Jennifer posted the photo, fans started flooding the comment section. Aneri D Vajan commented, "Baaduuuuuuu, congratulations." Hichki director Siddharth P Malhotra penned, "Many many congratulations Jenny super happy for u." Kishwer Merchantt wrote, "Congratulations." Reem Shaikh urged, "We neeed to see more pictures." Drashti Dhami wrote, "Congratulations love." Harleen Sethi commented, "Wohooo. My baby is married. Love you both!! Have a blessed married life."

Jennifer Winget tied the knot with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael on July 16 in an intimate Christian wedding ceremony in the United Kingdom. While the exact venue has not been disclosed, reports state that the couple opted for a private white wedding attended only by their close family members and a handful of close friends. The actress had largely kept the preparations under wraps, with only a few behind-the-scenes videos of her bridal gown fittings surfacing online before she finally shared official glimpses from the ceremony.

Jennifer Winget's husband, William Ishmael, is a Singapore-based businessman who has largely stayed away from the limelight. He currently serves as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group and has over two decades of experience in finance, foreign exchange and trading.