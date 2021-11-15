'Finally after 11 years...': Rajkummar Rao ties knot with girlfriend Patralekhaa in Chandigarh; see pics

Lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa finally tied the knot today, November 15, in Chandigarh. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends.

The couple even had an intimate white-theme engagement on Saturday, November 13. After dating each other for over a decade, the couple is finally taking the big step.



The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news with two adorable pictures. He wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond ❤️".

Patralekhaa too shared the news on her Instagram account and wrote, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife!

Here’s to our forever..."

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

The duo had appeared in the 2014 Hansal Mehta film Citylights and also featured in web show Bose: Dead/Alive.

They co-starred in CityLights. In her piece for Humans of Bombay, a few years ago, Patralekhaa wrote about her and Rajkummar Rao's love story and wrote: "It was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful and I couldn't respect him any more than I did then! We spoke about our work, love for cinema, passion... I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other?"

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 07:29 PM IST