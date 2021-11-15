Leaked! Here’s what Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa wedding invitation looks like

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and long-time girlfriend- actor Patralekhaa got engaged recently in an intimate pre-wedding celebration at Chandigarh.

The photos and videos from the intimate celebrations have been doing rounds on the internet.

The couple could be seen twinning in an all-white ensemble. While Patralekhaa opted for a white and silver shimmer side slit gown with a long trail, Rajkummar was seen clad in white Indian fusion wear with white sneakers.

In the viral video, Rajkummar could be seen going down on one knee to present the engagement ring to his ladylove. Patralekhaa too went down on her knees to exchange the rings.

The couple then danced together as the guests cheered for them.

Meanwhile, the duo’s alleged wedding invitation has been doing rounds online. As per the card, the wedding is said to be on Monday, November 15 at Oberoi Sukhvilas.

Earlier it was reported that Patralekhaa will be wearing a Sabyasachi ensemble. She has opted for a saree with delicate embroidery work on her wedding day. Besides that, she has also finalised a lehenga and a silk dupatta.

The couple who have shared screen space in the 2014 drama 'Citylights', have been dating for a long time.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 09:42 AM IST