Filmmaker Sabbir Qureshi to direct biopic on PM Narendra Modi titled Ek Naya Savera

Recounting the story of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sabbir Qureshi’s 'Ek Naya Savera' brings the audience to the inspirational tale of the leading politician.

The film follows Narendra Modi’s successful journey from his humble beginnings to becoming India’s Prime Minister and a visionary politician. The film is produced by Dr Bu Abdullah and directed by Sabbir Qureshi.

Read Also Modi BBC Documentary: 11 students of Central University of Rajasthan suspended for alleged screening

About 'Ek Naya Savera'

The movie’s trailer will be out soon and it will highlight PM Modi’s transformation while also hinting at some of his captivating real-life events. Director Sabbir Qureshi devoted six months to researching and learning the little-known life story of the leader.

Speaking on the release of the trailer, director Sabbir Qureshi said, “I have immense admiration and respect for our Prime Minister, and it’s an honour to be able to share his story with the rest of the world through cinema. Since PM Modi has successfully established and proven himself since childhood, we produced this film in his honour to strongly motivate and inspire our valuable future generation’s development, particularly children. The film especially covers and integrates our cultural values, discipline, and genetic traits of Indian identity, and we also intend to take the film to an international level.”

Read Also BBC Documentary: TISS students screen controversial series on PM Modi despite warning

'Not everyone aware of PM Modi's true personality'

Producer Dr Bu Abdullah added, "'Ek Naya Savera' is one of my most ambitious projects, and it brings me great joy to be able to bring this unsung hero to the big screen. Also, I believe that not everyone is aware of PM Modi’s true personality. The previously unseen and untold aspects of his charisma inspired us to tell his story and hopefully inspire others.”

In the movie, Rudra Ramtekar plays Narendra Modi as a child, and Vikas Mahante plays him as an adult. Sikandar Khan portrays PM Modi’s father, Damodardas Modi; Shanti Devi Aggrawal characterizes his mother, Hiraba, Gunjan Ramtekar is depicted as Modi ji’s sister, and DA Chaugule will play the central minister.