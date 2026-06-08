Filmmaker Farah Khan Recalls Meeting Michael Jackson, Reveals What The Pop Icon Told Her

Filmmaker Farah Khan Recalls Meeting Michael Jackson |

Filmmaker and now YouTuber Farah Khan is among the few Indians who had the opportunity to meet legendary pop star Michael Jackson. In a recent episode of her cooking show, actors Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha appeared as guests to celebrate the success of Campus Beats. During the conversation, Shantanu asked Farah, "But, you were always obsessed with Michael?" Agreeing with him, Farah said "Yes" and went on to recount how she met Michael Jackson and what he said to her.

Farah recalled meeting Michael while she was choreographing for Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan around the time the actress was working on Taal. She said, "Sponsor told me ki Michael Jackson may come as a chief guest." Farah then jokingly added that she was ready to leave Shah Rukh and rush to meet Michael.

Describing Michael's room, Farah said, "Uska room na, you won't believe Shantanu, pura dark because he does not like bright light. Poora darkness mein aisa thoda, ekdm dim light me aise baithe the and he entered." She further described Michael as a very soft-spoken person and recalled him asking for her name during their interaction.

Farah remembered fumbling while introducing herself to the pop icon. After she told him her name, Michael said, "Very powerful name." She then spoke about taking a photograph with him and later cropping out the sponsors from the picture.

Meanwhile, Michael Jackson has been back in the spotlight following the release of the biographical film Michael, which stars his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role. Jaafar's portrayal of the King of Pop received widespread praise from fans and audiences, with many lauding his resemblance to his uncle, his dance moves, and his stage presence. The film generated significant buzz globally, and social media users were particularly impressed by how convincingly Jaafar recreated some of Michael's most iconic performances.