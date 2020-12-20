Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: Big win for Paatal Lok and The Family Man; check out complete list of winners here

Anushka Sharma's 'Patal Lok' starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee swept the Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades at the event including the Best series Award on Saturday night.

While the lead actor of the drama series Jaideep Ahlawat won the Best Male Award respectively, the directors of the series Avinash Arun & Prosit Roy were awarded Best Director Award.

The Manoj Bajpaee starrer The Family Man has won the Best series Award (Critics).

'Patal Lok' (translation: Underworld) is a show that gives an insight into various forms of discrimination among religion and caste in India. Cheeni's story brings out the issues of child abuse and discrimination against transgenders. Meanwhile, the tale also gives insights into the awful state of women's safety in rural India.

Both the supporting role awards also went to 'Gully Boy' with Amruta Subhash bagging it in the female category and Siddhant Chaturvedi getting it in the male category.

The drama series also bagged Best Original Story (Series) and Best Original Screenplay (Series) Awards.

Here's the complete list of winners

Best Series

Paatal Lok



Best Director (Series)

Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy (Paatal Lok)



Best Series (Critics)

The Family Man



Best Director (Critics)

Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru (The Family Man)



Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male)

Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok)



Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female)

Sushmita Sen (Aarya)



Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics)

Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man)

Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics)

Priyamani (The Family Man)



Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male)

Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat)



Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female)

Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 3)



Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Critics)

Dhruv Sehgal (The Little Things – Season 3)



Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics)

Sumukhi Suresh (Pushpavali – Season 2)



Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male)

Amit Sadh (Breathe: Into The Shadows)



Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female)

Divya Dutta (Special OPS)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male)

Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female)

Neena Gupta (Panchayat)



Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special)

Times of Music



Best Comedy (Series/Specials)

Panchayat



Best Film (Web Original)

Raat Akeli Hai



Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Male)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Raat Akeli Hai)



Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Female)

Tripti Dimri (Bulbbul)



Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Male)

Rahul Bose (Bulbbul)



Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Female)

Seema Pahwa (Chintu Ka Birthday)

Best Original Story (Series)

Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra (Patal Lok)



Best Screenplay (Series)

Sudip Sharma (Paatal Lok)



Best Dialogue

Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK (The Family Man)



Best Cinematography (Series)

Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane (Sacred Games Season 2)



Best Production Design (Series)

Rajneesh Hedao (The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye)



Best Editing (Series)

Praveen Kathikuloth (Special OPS)



Best Costume Design (Series)

Ayesha Khanna (The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye)



Best Background Music (Series)

Alokananda Dasgupta (Sacred Games Season 2)



Best Original Soundtrack (Series)

Advait Nemlekar (Special OPS)

