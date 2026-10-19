Film Producer Amit Jani Alleges Gunpoint Threat In Sonipat As Unknown Men Chase His SUV |

Sonipat: Film producer Amit Jani has alleged that his vehicle was chased by unknown individuals in Sonipat and they attempted to stop it at gunpoint.

The filmmaker stated that he was returning from Jammu to Noida in an SUV when the incident happened.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jani, in a post on X in Hindi, said his driver saved his life by speeding away and entering a police station in Sonipat.

A complaint was also given to Sonipat police in this regard, in which it has been stated that the incident took place on Sunday evening when he was returning to Noida along with some others in the vehicle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the complaint, a white colour car chased the SUV for a considerable distance and overtook it. The driver of the white car then signalled the SUV to stop by taking out his hand from the vehicle. Later, that driver also flashed a weapon.

Sensing danger in the wake of some threats received in the past, the film producer sitting in the SUV asked his driver to drive the car fast, and they immediately informed the police on the emergency helpline "112".

The white car chased the Defender vehicle till the Kundli-Palwal-Manesar highway, the complaint read.

When contacted, a Soinpat police official said the matter was being investigated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)