'File A Police Complaint': Prabhas Fan Brutally Beaten In Hyderabad Theater During Darling Re-Release; Watch

Prabhas Fan Brutally Beaten In Hyderabad Theater During Darling Re-Release |

Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal’s film Darling was recently re-released in cinemas. Amid the re-release, a video went viral on social media showing theatre staff allegedly beating Prabhas fans. But what exactly led to the situation?

As per Telugu One’s report, the chaos began when a song from the film was played in one show in Hyderabad theater but skipped in another. This reportedly led to an argument between the management and fans after they complained about the missing song.

Some reports suggest that the clash escalated when members of the theatre management allegedly hit a fan. However, a few users online claimed that the person being beaten was intoxicated. One user shared the video, stating, "A Prabhas fan allegedly showed his middle finger to a female staff member and abused her. As she mentioned, it can be seen in the video that the situation escalated into a fight. The management is giving treatment."

Ikada women bag lagindhi so daniki godava chesthe management motham ochi godava karraltho kottaru but baitaki anti fans misbehaving of women and spread chestunaru please share and repost this video atanu na Friend eh he's not that kind of man of misbehaving with women.#Darling4K pic.twitter.com/HIkXL8ZjVq — Jack Sparrow (@Jack_Sparrow131) April 23, 2026

Countering this claim, another user wrote, "A woman’s bag got stuck here, and when a dispute broke out over it, the management came and beat people with sticks. But outside, anti-fans are spreading that he misbehaved with a woman. Please share and repost this video, he is my friend, and he’s not the kind of person who would misbehave with women." To this, a user suggested the fans who was beated to "file a complaint in police station."

Police complaint ivvandi.. mee daggara unna aah video propf teeskoni..



Song veyyale ani godava pedataaraa ani adigithe.. dabbulu pay chestunnam gaa.. endhuku vastaam? Mottham movie chudadaanike ga? Adigithe bag laagi kottestara? Raise complaint in police station. — Avinash Kandivalasa (@AviRam1712) April 24, 2026

Well, another surprising detail emerged when the identity of the person who was beaten surfaced. It was claimed that he was actually an Allu Arjun fan, and not a Prabhas fan as many had assumed, despite him being at the theatre to watch Darling.

Ikada women bag lagindhi so daniki godava chesthe management motham ochi godava karraltho kottaru but baitaki anti fans misbehaving of women and spread chestunaru please share and repost this video atanu na Friend eh he's not that kind of man of misbehaving with women.#Darling4K pic.twitter.com/HIkXL8ZjVq — Jack Sparrow (@Jack_Sparrow131) April 23, 2026

So far, the theatre has not issued any official statement regarding the incident.

Darling is a 2010 Telugu romantic comedy starring Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. Directed by A. Karunakaran, the film follows the story of a carefree young man who pretends to be in love to help his father, only to unexpectedly find real romance. Known for its light-hearted narrative, catchy music, and the charming chemistry between its leads, Darling went on to become a fan favourite over the years.