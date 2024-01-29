 Fighter Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Film Enters ₹100 Crore Club
On Sunday, the film minted Rs 30.20 crore which took the film's total 4-day collection to Rs 123.60 crore in India till now.

Updated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
The craze around actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' doesn't seem to end soon. The film has now entered Rs 100 crore club in India.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "#Fighter packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its *extended weekend*... The trending on Sat and Sun - after #RepublicDay holiday - has certainly instilled hope and confidence... Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 30.20 cr. Total: Rs 123.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Fighter Review: Hrithik & Deepika’s Film Is A Sugary, Romantic Drama Dressed As A Patriotic Flick
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. 'Fighter' was released in the theatres on January 25 and received amazing reviews and positive word of mouth from the audiences.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

Fighter Deleted Scenes: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Sizzling Beach Shots Removed From...
Speaking about the film, Siddharth said earlier, "Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January."

