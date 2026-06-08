'Felt Very Bad, How Can Someone...': PK Singer Swaroop Khan Strongly Reacts After Finding Out Google Declared Him Dead

Swaroop Khan Upset After Google Lists Him As Dead | Photo Via Instagram

Rajasthani folk singer Swaroop Khan, known for songs such as Tharki Chokro (PK, 2014) and Ghoomar (Padmaavat, 2018), recently faced an unusual and distressing situation when he discovered that Google had incorrectly listed him as deceased. The error confused fans and led to widespread concern before the information was eventually corrected.

Swaroop Khan Upset After Google Lists Him As Dead

Recalling the incident, Khan said, "One of my friends shared it with me and my manager. When I saw it, I started laughing. I thought, 'What is this? I am sitting here alive and well, and I have been declared dead.'"

'Anyone Can Edit Things There'

Furthermore, Swaroop believes the misinformation originated from Wikipedia and was later reflected in Google's search results. He said that after checking the issue, he realized the incorrect information had likely come from Wikipedia, where content can be edited by users. His team promptly took steps to correct the error, and the false report had been removed by the following night.

'I Felt Very Bad'

He said the incident was deeply disturbing and that he felt very upset, questioning how anyone could declare a person dead without knowing the facts. He added that he was relieved the misinformation did not reach his family first, as it would have caused them extreme worry.

"Imagine if I had been travelling or unreachable for several hours. My family would have been disturbed. These things can create unnecessary panic and confusion," added the singer.

Khan chose to look at the lighter side of the situation, saying that people often tell him such news actually adds to a person’s longevity. After this incident, he jokingly remarked that he now feels his age has increased.