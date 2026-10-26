'Felt Angry, Helpless': Shilpa Rao's Husband Calls Out 'Disrespect' After Her Performance At Mumbai Concert Was Cut Short

Shilpa Rao's Husband Reacts To Mumbai Concert Controversy | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Shilpa Rao’s performance at Mumbai’s Bollywood Music Project on Saturday, October 24, was cut short after her microphone was switched off midway amid scheduling delays. Several videos that surfaced online showed that the singer was unable to complete her address thanking the audience, as she was rushed off the stage. The Kutle Khan Project began performing while Shilpa was still at one end of the stage.

Shilpa Rao's Husband Reacts To Mumbai Concert Controversy

Following the incident, her husband, Ritesh Krishnan, reacted strongly to the treatment she received, expressing his anger and disappointment over the alleged disrespect. He said he felt “angry, disappointed and helpless” watching his wife go through the experience.

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'My Wife Being Treated With Such Disrespect...'

He added, "And more than anything, it hurt to see someone I love and admire so deeply being put through this. People know Shilpa Rao as the voice behind some of the most beautiful songs. But I know the woman behind that voice. I know how much her audience and her fans means to her And to stand there last night, watching my wife being treated with such disrespect, was something I will never forget!"

Shilpa Rao Says She Was 'Hurt'

Following the incident, Shilpa shared a statement expressing that she was "hurt" by what had happened and promised to return to Mumbai with a show of her own. Shilpa wrote, "Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this."

Organisers At Bollywood Music Project Issue Clarification

Following Shilpa's statement, the official Instagram handle of the Bollywood Music Project issued a clarification, apologising to the singer for the abrupt end to her performance.