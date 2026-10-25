'Completely Unacceptable': AICWA Slams Shilpa Rao's Mumbai Concert Organisers For Stopping Her Performance Midway

National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao ’s performance at the 10th-anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai was abruptly cut short on Saturday (October 24), after her microphone and stage lights were switched off mid-show. The incident led to criticism from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which called the treatment of the singer “completely unacceptable”.

For those unversed, the singer was performing at the music festival when the sound and lights were reportedly switched off. According to AICWA, another performer, Kutle Khan of the Kutle Khan Project, was subsequently allowed to take the stage while Rao was still there.

On Sunday, AICWA issued a statement on its official X handle condemning the incident and expressing support for the singer.

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemns the treatment of National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao during her live performance at the 10th edition of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai on 24 October 2026. Shilpa Rao was performing live on stage when her microphone and lights were forcibly switched off by the organisers," the statement read.

AICWA's post

AICWA Condemns Disrespect Shown to National Award-Winning Singer Shilpa Rao at the Bollywood Music Project 10th Edition Mumbai, 25 October 2026 The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemns the treatment of National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao during her live performance at the 10th edition of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai on 24 October 2026. Shilpa Rao was performing live on stage when her microphone and lights were forcibly switched off by the organisers. She remained on stage for some time. After her mic was switched off, another performer, Kutle Khan of the Kutle Khan Project, was allowed to sing in her place, and he began singing midway through her address. Forcibly cutting a performing artist's sound and lighting mid-show, and then handing the stage to another act, is completely unacceptable. Shilpa Rao is a National Award winner and one of the most respected voices in Indian music. Her songs have been loved by audiences across the country, including "Tose Naina" (Anwar), "Khuda Jaane" (Bachna Ae Haseeno), "Bulleya" (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), "Chaleya" (Jawan) and "Ghungroo" (War). To treat an artist of her stature this way, on the stage of an anniversary edition, is a direct insult to her dignity and to the honour she has earned. When the mic and lights were switched off, the audience stood by Shilpa Rao and kept calling out her name, lifting her spirits. In a heartfelt note on Instagram, she wrote that a little piece of her heart broke that night, that the audience's love was felt even after the music stopped, and that she will come back to Mumbai. AICWA salutes the audience for standing with a true artist. AICWA's position: •AICWA condemns, in the harshest terms, the humiliation the Bollywood Music Project inflicted on National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao while she was performing live on stage. Such behaviour towards an artist will never be tolerated. •AICWA stands firmly with Shilpa Rao. If she chooses to take any action against the Bollywood Music Project, AICWA will support her through every legal avenue. •If any artist is mistreated in the future, AICWA will take strict action against those responsible, as per the law. The humiliation of an artist will not be tolerated. •We call on the organisers to respect artists. If this behaviour continues, artists will refuse to perform at their events. •Artists are invited to showcase their art. Paying for a performance does not mean owning the performer. Anyone who believes otherwise is mistaken, and that attitude is wrong. •An artist wants respect, not humiliation. No artist should ever face such treatment on a live stage. | #ShilpaRao | #AICWA | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | #Singer | #BollywoodMusicProject | | @shilparao11 | @bmp_online | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) October 25, 2026

AICWA also highlighted the audience's response, stating that concertgoers continued to cheer for Rao even after her performance was interrupted.

"To treat an artist of her stature this way, on the stage of an anniversary edition, is a direct insult to her dignity and to the honour she has earned. When the mic and lights were switched off, the audience stood by Shilpa Rao and kept calling out her name," it added.

The association said it would stand by the singer if she chose to take action against the organisers. It also urged event organisers to treat performers with respect and warned that such incidents could discourage artists from participating in their events.

Shilpa Rao Says She Was 'Hurt'

Rao expressed disappointment while thanking the audience for standing by her after the music stopped.

"Mumbai, a piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped you didn't," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices, I could feel it all. I promise I will come back to Mumbai," she added.

Bollywood Music Project Organisers Issue Apology

Following the backlash, the BMP organisers released a statement apologising for the abrupt end to Rao's performance. They expressed respect for the singer and acknowledged her contribution to the music industry.

"We deeply apologise. At BMP, our mission is always to deliver an unparalleled live music experience for both our artists and their fans. We want to address the abrupt conclusion of Shilpa Rao's performance at this weekend's festival. First and foremost, we hold Shilpa Rao in the highest regard," it read.

"We deeply value and respect her incredible legacy, her unparalleled artistry, and the profound impact she continues to make on the music industry. It was an absolute honour to have her on our lineup," it added.

The organisers attributed the incident to scheduling delays and operational challenges at the festival, saying that performances running longer than planned had affected the event's schedule.

The organisers maintained that the circumstances were beyond their control but expressed regret over the outcome.