Did Anu Malik, His Daughter Ada's Performances Lead To Shilpa Rao's Set Being Cut Short At Mumbai Concert? Attendees Think So – VIDEO

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Singer Anu Malik’s daughter Ada Malik, a fashion designer, performed at the Bombay Music Project on Saturday, October 24. The festival, which celebrates live Bollywood music, featured Ada dancing to Ding Dong Ding Dole from the 2003 film Kucch To Hai. Several videos of her performance have since gone viral on social media.

However, Ada’s dance act has also become a talking point amid the backlash over singer Shilpa Rao's performance being cut short at the event on Saturday evening. Shilpa’s microphone was switched off while she was performing, and even her speech thanking fans was interrupted as the Kulte Project took over the stage.

Check out the video:

Following the incident, some attendees speculated that delays caused by earlier performances may have contributed to Shilpa’s abrupt exit. An attendee, who goes by the Instagram handle @aashwini_shetye, alleged that the event manager had to approach Anu Malik near the stage and inform him that there was no time left, but he continued performing, causing further delays.

The attendee also questioned the need for certain performances, writing that some acts were “absolutely unnecessary,” specifically referring to Anu Malik’s performance and his daughter’s dance act. She further claimed that the crowd response during Ada’s performance was underwhelming.

Several social media users echoed these sentiments in the comments section. One person wrote, "Agreed. There was no need for such fillers...if they were not on schedule they should have skipped such fillers." Another commented, "YES!!! This is what I have been saying."

A separate comment suggested that Ada did not appear to be enjoying herself while performing.

However, there is no confirmation that Ada Malik’s dance act or the earlier performances directly contributed to Shilpa Rao’s set being cut short.